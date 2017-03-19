Fappening 2.0 Naked Pics, Video Leak List Grows: Katie Cassidy, Laura Ponticorvo

The list of victims in the so-called “Fappening 2.0” naked photos and videos leak is growing, with more and more names of actresses or famous women and not-so-famous women being included in the list. Laura Ponticorvo, Dylan Penn, Sami Miro, April Love Geary, Lili Simmons, Trieste Kelly Dunn, Analeigh Tipton, Jillian Murray, Rhona Mitra, the WWE’s Paige and others are being named as victims in the “Fappening 2.0” hacking.

The “Fappening 2.0″ naked photo hack included actresses like Katie Cassidy, according to the International Business Times UK. The “Fappening 2.0” not only included stolen naked photos of Cassidy, who stars in Arrow, but also famous women like Dylan Penn, a model who became an actress. Not only did the hacked leak include naked photos of 30-year-old Katie, but an explicit video of 25-year-old Dylan, allegedly performing a sex act.

Katie rose to fame as a CW star who played Black Canary. Cassidy is also allegedly shown engaging in a sex act with an unknown person in a leaked video from the “Fappening 2.0” hacking. The names of women who’ve had their private videos and naked photos leaked in the “Fappening 2.0” include Emma Watson, Amanda Seyfried, and also WWE wrestler Paige. Paige said her sex tape and naked photos were stolen, according to theT Sun, which referenced a tweet sent via Paige about the “Fappening 2.0” leak.

If the last name of Penn sounds familiar, that’s because Sean Penn is the father of Dylan Penn. Dylan’s mother is actress Robin Wright.

According to Gossip Cop, Dylan’s sex tape leaked as part of “The Fappening 2.0” nude photo leak on Friday, which included naked photos of Penn as well as pics of Penn with her clothes on. Dylan’s sex video reportedly features a woman who looks like Penn masturbating on a bed, which the publication reports appears to be two video clips edited together, potentially recorded by Dylan via a laptop’s camera, since she appears to adjust the laptop during the sex video.

The newest leak of naked photos and sex videos has been dubbed “The Fappening 2.0” because of the original naked photo leak in 2014 that was called “The Fappening.” Beyond the above-named women, more females will reportedly become victims of naked photo leaks in coming days, according to social media buzz about “The Fappening 2.0.”

Watson and Seyfried have issued threats via their attorneys for their photos to be removed from online websites, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Mischa Barton has also had her private photos leaked. Even a Dutch vlogger named Laura Ponticorvo had her sex videos leaked as part of the “Fappening 2.0,” according to the NL Times. The naked photos of Laura were accompanied by videos of her allegedly engaged in sex acts.

Women who may have come to light due to the famous men they have dated are also reportedly part of the naked photo and video leak. One of those women is Zac Efron’s ex-girlfriend, Sami Miro, according to PerezHilton.com. The publication reports that Miro’s photos also leaked on Friday, which show Sami in a variety of states of semi-nakedness.

As seen in the above photo, Zac, who rose to fame during his High School Musical days, joined his then girlfriend Sami in 2015. The duo arrived at the premiere of We Are Your Friends, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

Another one of those women who had her photos leaked in the “Fappening 2.0” was April Love Geary, girlfriend of Robin Thicke. More tame photos of Thicke and Geary were taken, according to Just Jared, when the couple stepped out for sushi in matching black outfits.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]