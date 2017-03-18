WWE Rumors: Paige Nude Photos Leaked? ‘Total Divas’ Star Comments On Scandal

There are WWE rumors swirling regarding women’s superstar Paige and alleged nude photos that were leaked of her. Paige, who is also a member of the E! reality television show Total Divas, has been away from the WWE for some time now due to health issues. However, this latest incident has her name surfacing with regards to what appears to be a hacking incident involving several female celebrities. So were naked photos of Paige really released? The former WWE Divas champion and her mother have also commented on the latest nude photo scandal.

As reported by ProWrestlingSheet, there were nude photos and sex videos of Paige posted on the internet on Friday. The explicit material was published on the 4chan and Reddit websites, but because they were non-consensual nude or sexualized images, the websites quickly deleted them from their sites. Paige went on record via her Twitter to comment on the situation as well.

The former champion and current WWE roster member admitted that she had photos that were stolen and shared publicly without her consent.

Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 17, 2017

Paige’s mother also posted on Twitter on Friday night to defend her daughter, saying that it was an unfortunate situation where Paige was hacked and that personal pics and video were shared online.

People get hacked, unfortunately my daughter had pics and video shared from years ago, my husband and I support her 100% no fault of her own — SarayaKnight (@RealsarayaK) March 17, 2017

Paige, whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis, has been away from the WWE wrestling ring for months now. The women’s superstar has been on a hiatus since June of last year. She was part of the big WWE Draft in July and selected for the Raw roster, but really hasn’t been a part of the show since being drafted. Over the past months, Paige has served two suspensions for violation of WWE’s Wellness Policy but has also been dealing with neck surgery she had this past October as well as the recovery from that.

She has also been a prominent member of several seasons of the hit E! reality series Total Divas. Paige was spotlighted in several episodes of that series to show her real life relationship with Alberto Del Rio, who left WWE for other endeavors. Del Rio, real name Jose Alberto Rodriguez, recently surfaced on the TNA Impact Wrestling program to capture their major championship, but then had to relinquish it to Bobby Lashley. The recent appearance by Del Rio on TNA had WWE fans if Paige might follow suit and decide to work for the WWE’s competitor instead.

On Friday, Comicbook.com reported that in addition to Paige, there were several other female celebrities who were hacked. They included actresses Amanda Seyfried and Emma Watson. Of those two stars, Watson has the Disney film Beauty & The Beast debuting in theaters today. The website goes on to say there may have been as many as a dozen other celebrities who were also hacked and that details are still developing.

The unfortunate leaked Paige nude photos situation could lead to issues for WWE as they have tried to be more “family friendly” in recent years. In addition to that, Paige is part of an upcoming WWE Studios and Sony Pictures Animation film called Surfs Up 2: WaveMania which is obviously geared towards children. Paige provided one of the character voices in this new animated movie. In addition, WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is working to produce a movie based on Paige’s life called Fighting With My Family. It should be interesting to see how WWE proceeds with Paige, the hacked photos, and the release of this particular piece of media to the public.

As this wasn’t Paige who leaked her own explicit photos, it’s unlikely that WWE would step in and take action against her for the situation. While she has been treading on thin ice with the company for her suspensions and issues related to working for them, this seems to be an outside matter. As of right now, there haven’t been any reports about who hacked Paige’s accounts to leak her nude photos or video, but more news is likely to arrive about this story since it appears to involve multiple celebrities.

[Featured Image by WWE]