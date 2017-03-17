NFL Rumors: Marshawn Lynch Return? Seahawks Ready To Trade Star Defensive Back?

The weather may still feel like winter across most of the U.S, but the NFL rumors are once again heating up. Could Marshawn Lynch be heading back to the gridiron for the Silver and Black? Are the Seattle Seahawks on the verge of possibly trading the face of the franchise on defense?

According to NFL.com, the Oakland Raiders are considering acquiring retired running back Marshawn Lynch, formerly of the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Josina Anderson. Of all of the teams in the NFL, it would seem fitting to see Lynch in a Raiders uniform if he did decide to return to the league.

Raiders strongly considering acquiring RB Marshawn Lynch, either through trade or by his release, sources tell @JosinaAnderson and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2017

Lynch retired from the NFL following the 2015 season, and many believed it was almost a sour grapes type of move. He was still under contract and definitely still had some gas left in the tank, but could the time away from the gridiron have caused him to lose a bit of his swag?

For the Raiders to acquire Lynch, the Seahawks would need to release him or work out a trade. After all this time, you know they won’t be releasing him, so if and when Lynch becomes a member of the Oakland Raiders, it would most likely be via trade. The man known simply as “Beast Mode,” Lynch had one of the most memorable runs in NFL playoff history against the New Orleans Saints.

Back on January 8, 2010, the entire world got to know the up and coming star running back when he single-handedly destroyed the entire New Orleans Saints defense on his way to helping the Seahawks pull off their big upset win over the heavily favored Saints by the final score of 41-36.

Lynch rushed for 9,112 yards and 74 touchdowns in his nine-year NFL career and is still to this day one of the most popular players among Seahawks fans. Most Seattle fans would rather see Lynch stay retired than come back for another team, but that actual possibility may be in the works.

If the news of a possible Lynch return isn’t enough to make Seahawks’ fans shake their heads, there is more NFL gossip floating out of the Emerald City.

The Washington Post indicates that Richard Sherman is on the trading block — for the right price that is.

The man most looked to on defense and the unofficial leader of the “Legion of Boom,” cornerback Richard Sherman, is reportedly available and Seattle is ready, willing, and able to listen to all offers.

Sherman may be highly opinionated and sometimes looked at as more trouble than he is worth, but his on-field play makes it really hard to consider trading him away. Mike Lombardi, a former top personnel executive with several NFL teams, said that he believes that if the Seahawks had a good offer, they would deal their Pro-Bowl corner as long as the price is right.

“For the Saints, if they were to call the Seattle Seahawks up and say, ‘Look, we would be interested in obtaining Richard Sherman — would you be willing to do it?’ I truly believe, based on what I hear around the National Football League, that the Seahawks would, in fact, for the right deal, trade Richard Sherman.”

Sherman is still in his prime and at 28-years-old he still has several good years ahead of him. However, his off the field moves could be why Seattle may consider moving him this off-season, possibly at the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft this April.

Sherman, who was drafted in 2011, has played his entire six-year career for the Seattle Seahawks.

