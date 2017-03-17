WWE Rumors: Hulk Hogan Addresses Whether He Will Return For ‘WrestleMania’

In the recent past, there had been a few WWE rumors about whether Hulk Hogan — a beloved figure who, admittedly, fell from grace — would return to the ring in time for WrestleMania 33. And while Hulkamaniacs the world over would have loved nothing more than to see their hero get in the ring again, brother, they’re going to have to wait a little longer to get their wish granted.

15yrs since @TheRock & @HulkHogan at #Wrestlemania. What an artistic masterpiece. Took the crowd on an unbelievable journey. Still holds up! pic.twitter.com/TeHVtnN5nN — Michael Settle (@settlemlCFB) March 17, 2017

According to the Daily Star’s latest round of WWE rumors, Hulk Hogan took to his social media to address the rumors, once and for all, about whether he will appear at WrestleMania. Fans will recall that, in 2015, he was fired over racist remarks he made while being filmed (without his knowledge) in a sex tape. At that time, the edict was issued that said that his name was forbidden to be used by anyone in the WWE.

“Fans were left disappointed as Hogan confirmed he is not pencilled in for a return at the federation’s biggest show of the year. Hogan has not appeared in person on WWE television since Wrestlemania 31. He interfered with the match Sting vs Triple H along with his nWo stablemates Scott Hall and Kevin Nash.”

Hulk Hogan is teaching me Spanish: pic.twitter.com/GaQgtRi8Rt — Muffy Saint-John (@furkyourwurk) March 17, 2017

Meanwhile, according to WrestleZone’s latest round of WWE rumors, there’s a reason that these rumors on Hulk’s possible return started cropping up: because he opened up a beach shop, called Hogan’s Beach Shop, in Orlando.

Many fans thought that because Hulk was opening a business there, he would have taken the obvious promotional opportunity.

They were wrong.

Maniacs I have no plans to be at WM33,I will be at Hogans Beach Shop Orlando on International Dr,March 29/April 3D-? See u at HBS! BrotherHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 17, 2017

“On a related note, Eric Bischoff addressed the topic on his podcast this week, saying this project was not a new idea related to Wrestlemania being in Orlando, and that he had plans for the shop with his business partners for about two years now. “If I had to bet? Probably not,” he said.”

However, according to the latest WWE rumors from Cageside Seats, there’s a chance that this is just a ploy for Hulk Hogan to make a “surprise” WrestleMania appearance anyway.

The outlet points out that Hulk Hogan is, above all else, a businessman. He is not someone that would pass up an opportunity to promote whatever project he’s working on — even if it’s just a beach shop — on one of the biggest stages in the world. Much in the vein of The Rock, he realizes that the WWE offers him a chance for free promotion that no other company will offer him.

“Hulkamaniacs have even noticed his schedule on Sunday wraps at 4PM, leaving him time to get to Camping World Stadium for an appearance at WrestleMania 33. While I am among the many who assume Hogan will be a WWE Legend again in the not-too-distant future, I’m not sure I buy that this is when it happens. Gawker millions or no, he’s a salesman, and he’d be where wrestling fans are to hawk his wares regardless. If he can convince us he just might be on WWE Network Sunday night, he’ll get even more attention.”

