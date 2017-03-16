WWE News: ‘Raw’ Superstar Says He Has No Idea What He Will Do At ‘WrestleMania’

The WWE is holding WrestleMania 33 in just two weeks, and there are many superstars who are not even booked for the show yet. One of those wrestlers is Monday Night Raw superstar Sami Zayn. In an interview with The Mirror, Zayn says that he has no idea what the WWE has planned for him at WrestleMania this year.

There are many wrestlers that have no plans for WrestleMania 33 so far, or at least, that the WWE has announced yet. Names like Dolph Ziggler, Samoa Joe, Sami Zayn, Luke Harper, and more, were involved in big storylines over the past few months and none of them are booked yet for the big WWE show.

“This time of year is so crazy and WrestleMania is so big and there are always these marquee matches, so real estate is really tight on WrestleMania. So I don’t know what I will be doing.”

Sami Zayn did go on to say he was most recently involved in a feud with Samoa Joe, but he has no idea if that will carry over to WrestleMania 33. Sami Zayn said that the card for the show is always changing, making it sound like the WWE hasn’t settled on their final plans for the show yet.

The biggest name missing from the plans for WrestleMania 33 was AJ Styles, but that all changed on SmackDown Live this week when Styles attacked Shane McMahon and threw him through the window of a car. McMahon then challenged Styles to a match at WrestleMania while Daniel Bryan said he wanted Styles off the SmackDown brand.

That makes it sound like, after the match with Shane McMahon, AJ Styles might be moving to Monday Night Raw. What could really work on a storyline level is a trade to Raw, with someone like Sami Zayn moving to SmackDown Live, a move many fans have asked for.

It wasn’t that long ago that Sami Zayn was telling Mick Foley (in an angle) that he wanted to move to SmackDown Live because Foley didn’t trust him to fight Braun Strowman. Foley gave in, booked the match, and Sami Zayn looked great against Strowman, but then lost the feud.

After that, Sami Zayn moved into a feud with Samoa Joe, which he has also lost most the matches in. The biggest angle for Sami Zayn has been Stephanie McMahon continuing to say he isn’t worth his roster spot. It seems that the WWE sees Sami Zayn as a loveable face that the fans support, but not someone that they feel needs pushed as a successful wrestler.

That could change with a Sami Zayn move to SmackDown Live. The blue brand has always been more about wrestling and there is no way that guys like AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, and The Miz could have gotten over so hard on Raw. For Sami Zayn, it could be a huge move for his career.

“In some ways, going to SmackDown Live would be really cool. I feel like there are a lot of good opponents for me and I think there is a lot of opportunity there. I can really see myself being in a pretty good spot up there, even wrestling for the WWE Championship.”

Of course, Sami Zayn has always prided himself on proving people wrong and he said he has a lot to prove to the WWE by succeeding on Monday Night Raw. However, with the wrestler not even assured a spot at WrestleMania 33 this year, it seems that the opportunities for Sami Zayn in the WWE are few and far between.

[Featured Image by WWE]