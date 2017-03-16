WWE News: Does Goldberg’s Contract Spoil ‘WrestleMania 33’ Results?

The WWE brought Bill Goldberg back from retirement last year and immediately put him into an angle with Brock Lesnar. Goldberg’s contract, at the time, was just for the Survivor Series match itself. However, the WWE re-worked Goldberg’s contract to have him stay on through WrestleMania 33 and built a five-month storyline with Lesnar that culminates at the big event.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via 411mania), the WWE considers Goldberg’s run to be a huge success, and they are willing to bring him back for big events in the future. However, the end of Goldberg’s contract likely spoils the main event of WrestleMania 33, a Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar.

Since Bill Goldberg’s contract ends at WrestleMania 33, that means that Brock Lesnar will beat Goldberg at the event and the only surprise left is how the match ends up going.

Goldberg is only scheduled for one more Monday Night Raw appearance before he finishes up his contract at WrestleMania 33. He is not scheduled to be at the Monday Night Raw the night after WrestleMania 33, but Brock Lesnar is scheduled to be at the event.

Forbes is reporting that it looks like Roman Reigns will be the man that faces Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 in 2018, which means that the WWE needs to rebuild Lesnar into the monster he was before losing two straight to Goldberg. That has to start with Brock beating Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33.

That also likely means that Roman Reigns beats Undertaker at the event as well. That is still up in the air, but Goldberg’s contract almost ensures that Brock Lesnar beats him at WrestleMania 33.

There may be some WWE fans who question whether or not Bill Goldberg was a success in this WWE run. He has only wrestled in two matches, and one of those was the Royal Rumble. The singles match was against Brock Lesnar, and Goldberg won the match in less than two minutes. How could Goldberg’s contract be worth it if he has only wrestled for about five minutes since returning to the WWE five months ago?

However, the WWE doesn’t really care about a match’s star quality when they determine success. Two men could wrestle a five-star match, but if it doesn’t make the company money, it is only a success to wrestling fans. However, Goldberg could beat Brock Lesnar in two minutes and have the entire wrestling world buzzing, making that a true success for the WWE.

Goldberg’s contract was offered for two reasons. For Bill Goldberg, it was to allow him to wrestle in front of his son for the first time. For the WWE, it was to bring in fans who loved Goldberg from his days in WCW. After Survivor Series, a new contract was offered to Goldberg because the WWE saw how much the fans loved seeing him back in the ring.

Goldberg’s contract was a success because it brought the fans out to see him and the majority of those in attendance loved it. It also raised the television ratings everytime Goldberg was announced to appear on Monday Night Raw. It also gave the WWE a lot of publicity in mainstream media, which is another plus.

Those items make Goldberg’s contract a huge success for the WWE. That is why the WWE considers it the main event of WrestleMania 33 and is also why they have no problem with offering Goldberg a new contract down the line.

