WWE Rumors: Details On Roman Reigns’ Arrest As Shawn Michaels Gives Him Advice

We’re just a few short weeks away from WrestleMania, best known as wrestling’s biggest night, and the latest WWE rumors suggest that Roman Reigns — who is set to face off against The Undertaker — isn’t exactly going into the ring without his fair share of troubles. In addition to the unsolicited advice from Shawn Michaels, new details have emerged about his arrest! So, what happened? And where do we go from here?

First, let’s talk about the latest WWE rumors from Sportskeeda. According to them, they have the details on what happened in 2010 that caused Roman Reigns to get arrested in Pensacola, Florida. It turns out that Roman Reigns was arrested for disorderly conduct, intoxication, affray, unlawful assembly, and riot.

Though Reigns was later released on $1000 in bond, and only required to pay $500 per offense, the WWE kept his conviction and arrest under wraps until 2013, when MugShots.com got a hold of Reigns’ mugshot and published it with his name and position in the WWE.

What’s not clear is whether the WWE deliberately chose to hide this information, or if they simply were unaware of Reigns’ past at the time that they signed him. However, it’s clear in either case that his arrest didn’t affect his status in the WWE.

Meanwhile, according to the latest WWE rumors from Fox Sports, no less of an “authority” than Shawn Michaels has some advice for the so-called “Big Dog” when he faces off against The Undertaker at WrestleMania. Michaels himself faced off against the Dead Man on a number of occasions, and he knows what works — and what doesn’t — when it comes to fighting against him.

“Shawn Michaels, who had two epic WrestleMania matches against The Undertaker in 2009 and 2010 and lost a Streak vs. Retirement match at WrestleMania XXVI, made a surprise appearance to warn Reigns about his focus just 20 days away from WrestleMania 33. Reigns brushed off Michaels, though, and boasted that he’s going to “retire” The Undertaker at WrestleMania, just like The Undertaker retired Michaels.”

Finally, the latest WWE rumors from Give Me Sport, AJ Styles — who is already in a world of a mess thanks to the claims that he was “fired” from the WWE, although it remains to be seen if this is the real deal or if this is just a sign that he’s being traded to Raw — had a lot to say about the claims that he “carried” Roman Reigns and John Cena.

On Reigns, he said that he was simply “doing his part.”

“Listen, I don’t carry anything. I just try to do my part. Roman Reigns, and I knew this going into it how great he could be and giving to him and trusting him with the spots we were going to do and I think that had a lot to do with it. And I really thought, ‘Holy cow! He’s a lot better than anybody thinks he is.’ Like, Roman Reigns is great!”

He further went on to say that Cena was a great wrestler, as well, and he was a lot more entertaining than he thought he would be.

So, now it’s your turn, wrestling fans; what do you think of these latest WWE rumors about Roman Reigns? Do you think he will defeat The Undertaker on WrestleMania night?

