Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Release Date, Specs, Dual Cameras And Everything We Know

Following the disastrous release of the Galaxy Note 7 last year, you’d assume that Samsung would be keen to drop their Note line of devices. However, the South Korean company reportedly plans to release the Galaxy Note 8 as scheduled this year, whilst undeniably planning to avoid making the same mistakes as it did with the Note 7.

All eyes are currently on Samsung’s Unpacked event, which is scheduled to take place on March 29. At the event, Samsung is expected to unveil their Galaxy S8 handset before it goes on sale in April, with an S Pen stylus and larger 6.2-inch screen, both features once reserved for Samsung’s Note devices. With the Galaxy S8 expected to steal real estate from its older brother, where does that leave the upcoming Note 8? In this article, we’ll explore everything we know so far about Samsung’s upcoming Note 7 successor.

When will the Galaxy Note 8 be released?

As aforementioned, Samsung is expected to unveil their Galaxy S8 at an event on March 29 before its release in April. With that in mind, it’s safe to assume that the device won’t be released alongside its smaller brother in April but instead later in the year, as an upgrade to the previously released Galaxy S8.

According to PC Advisor, whilst Samsung has traditionally announced and released their Note devices in early September, it has recently moved that release forward to August in order to get ahead of Apple’s new iPhone model. With that in mind, the most likely release date for the upcoming Note 8 is August 2017. That being said, there’s always the possibility that Samsung could push back the release of the Note 8 to later in the year in order to better distinguish it from the aforementioned Galaxy S8, which is expected to be similar in nature to a Note device.

Samsung released the Galaxy Note 7 in August last year, however, it suspended sales of the device in September following reports that a manufacturing defect in the phones’ batteries had caused some of them to generate excessive heat, resulting in fires. Following the disastrous release of the Galaxy Note 7, it was widely assumed that Samsung would drop their Note line. However, in an interview with CNET, Samsung’s mobile chief, DJ Koh confirmed that it will release a Note 8, saying “I will bring back a better, safer and very innovative Note 8.”

What should you expect from the Galaxy Note 8?

The Note line has always been at the forefront Samsung’s smartphone offering, giving fans the opportunity to experience Samsung’s premium features before they make their way to the S line. With that in mind, the Note 8 is rumored to come with a Quad-HD+ or even 4K SuperAMOLED display and given that Samsung plans to increase the screen size of the upcoming Galaxy S8, they’re expected to increase the size of the Note 8 to match at 6.2-inch. This will be possible thanks to reduced bezel sizes and a generally slimmer profile.

Given that Samsung usually designs the Galaxy Note to compete with the larger iPhone Plus models, it’s no surprise that according to Phone Arena, the South Korean company plans to introduce dual camera lenses to its premium smartphone. Apple launched their iPhone 7 Plus model last year with dual lense capability and Samsung is expected to do the same this year. That being said, whether or not Samsung plans to also bring a dual lense camera to the upcoming S8 model remains to be seen.

Samsung is expected to unveil and release the Galaxy Note 8 in August 2017.

