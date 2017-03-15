Adrian Peterson Oakland Raiders Rumors: AP, Jared Cook Headline Raiders News

Adrian Peterson-Oakland Raiders rumors have become stronger due to how NFL free agency is playing out. Peterson met with the Seattle Seahawks, but the team ended up signing running back Eddie Lacy away from the Green Bay Packers. That has taken one of the rumored destinations for Peterson off the table, raising the likelihood that he could end up signing with one of the other five teams that his agent had indicated were interested. Could the Raiders now be at the top of the personal list that Peterson is working with?

A story by NFL.com reported on additional Oakland Raiders news from earlier in the week. The Raiders signed two-time Pro Bowl receiver and return man Cordarrelle Patterson, taking away a weapon that had been pretty important to the Minnesota Vikings. Patterson will likely handle most of the punt and kick returns for the Raiders, giving the team a better option than Jalen Richard, who served in that role during the 2016 NFL season. Adding Patterson may have been one of many steps that the Raiders are undertaking to improve the team for a deep run in the 2017 NFL Playoffs.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there had already been Adrian Peterson-Oakland Raiders rumors as soon as free agency opened. Six teams were listed by Peterson’s agent as places he wouldn’t mind playing this year. Among those teams were the Raiders, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, and Minnesota Vikings. While the Packers could use a big upgrade at running back, the team might not be willing to pay a good enough salary to land AP. The Seahawks may also be out after giving Eddie Lacy a one-year deal.

The last Adrian Peterson contract was a three-year, $42 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings. As part of that contract, he received $20 million in guaranteed money. Most of that came up front, allowing the Vikings to release him and get out of the final year. For the 2017 NFL season, Peterson’s contract would have given him a base salary of $11.75 million, a roster bonus of $6 million, and a workout bonus of $250,000. When the Vikings cut Peterson, it immediately made him available to any other team in the league.

This is where one of the big questions in free agency comes up, as it is unclear if Peterson and his agent expect to receive a salary north of $10 million again. Recent injuries and a struggle to stay on the field may have taken some of the dollars off of his next deal. Peterson’s contract this time around may be a “prove it” deal with very little guaranteed money. This would allow the new team signing him to take on less risk in free agency, just in case he either doesn’t perform well or winds up getting sent to injured reserve again.

In addition to the latest Adrian Peterson-Oakland Raiders rumors, the team has been linked to other players in free agency. Raiders news from Tuesday, March 14, indicates that former Green Bay Packers tight end Jared Cook is on the radar. In fact, a report by NFL analyst Ian Rapoport stated that the Raiders were “strong candidates” to land Cook if he doesn’t agree to a contract with the Minnesota Vikings. Cook also met with the Seattle Seahawks, with the team possibly looking to go with more two tight end sets as Jimmy Graham gets back to full strength.

A fresh look at the Oakland Raiders’ salary cap numbers suggests the team has roughly $39 million left to spend this offseason. This includes the $2.875 million cap hit that Cordarrelle Patterson will command in 2017. That leaves a lot of money to not only sign someone like Jared Cook, but to also construct an Adrian Peterson contract that would please all parties involved. Adding Peterson and Cook to an offense that already includes Michael Crabtree, Amari Cooper, and Derek Carr could certainly make this one of the most formidable teams in the AFC.

Though this Raiders news should please fans of the team who may have hoped for a lot of action this offseason, there are other teams vying for the services of a former NFL MVP running back. Peterson could also be a good fit with the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, but the impressive offensive line in Oakland might make his life a lot easier. While there are some big steps that need to be taken before these Adrian Peterson rumors could turn into a reality, signing a recognizable name such as him could put the Oakland Raiders news right on the front page again.

[Featured Image by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images]