WWE News: Kurt Angle Returns To The Fold, Is He Replacing Mick Foley On ‘Raw’?

We have known for some time that Kurt Angle is about to be inducted into the WWE “Hall of Fame.” As soon as that news broke, speculation began which suggested that Angle was on his way back to the WWE network. Longtime WWE fans will know that Angle has not appeared on the WWE network for over a decade, and there was some bad blood when Angle quit WWE for TNA wrestling. Angle claimed that WWE made it difficult for him to take time off, and this meant he was forced to wrestle whilst he was carrying, sometimes serious, injuries.

It appears that all that history has been left in the past. Angle’s WWE Hall of Fame induction suggests that all is forgiven and last night Angle made an appearance on the WWE networks post Monday Night Raw show, Bring It To The Table. Angle’s interview may not have been the WWE network return that the WWE universe would like to see, but it does suggest that Kurt has a role to play going forward.

It is no exaggeration to call Kurt Angle a WWE legend. Who could forget Angle vs. The Undertaker at No Way Out in 2006. There had been virtually no buildup to one of the best matches in WWE history. Angle is one of the few wrestlers to have forced the Deadman onto the defensive and his win was one of the undoubted highlights of Angle’s WWE career.

In recent weeks, we have seen rumors claiming that Angle could make a return to the WWE ring at WrestleMania 33. Many tipped Angle to renew his rivalry with Triple H at the WWE’s showcase event. That match is unlikely provided Seth Rollins recovers from injury in time to face his former mentor at WrestleMania.

Angle fans want nothing more than to see 47-year-old Kurt back in the ring, and according to Sports Illustrated Angle intends to do just that. Angle told them that he thinks he has plenty of wrestling left in him.

“If everything goes the right way with the physical, which I believe I would pass very easily, I believe there is an opportunity for fans to see Kurt Angle wrestle in WWE. But again, I have to reiterate, they have not talked about that at all.” “I don’t think I’m done. I don’t think I’m close to being done. I’m not going to tell you that I will wrestle for another five years, but I believe there are numerous matches ahead of me.”

Clearly Angle would be a huge draw, especially on Monday Night Raw which really needs a boost. According to Forbes, Angle could be set for a dual role on Raw.

Is Kurt Angle Set To Replace Mick Foley As The ‘WWE Raw’ General Manager?

WWE Rumors have been suggesting for months that Mick Foley is on his way out as General Manager of the Monday Night Raw side of the brand split. Depending which article you read, Foley is either about to be sacked, or he is set to retire for health reasons.

What is not in question is the Raw brands rating slide. For months, there have been rumblings of discontent over the work of the Raw brand creative team. The highlights, on last night’s Monday Night Raw, were a bickering match between Mick Foley, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H over who should get fired. That was backed up by Seth Rollins entering the ring on crutches to attack Triple H.

It may be just a few weeks to WrestleMania 33, but the fact that the official WWE website features these issues, above any of the night’s wrestling, tells its own story.

Uproxx believe that these issues point to Foley being on his way out of his role as the Raw General Manager after WrestleMania 33. There is no doubt that Kurt Angle would be a great edition to the Raw team if Foley really is on his way out. Of course, we could not expect Angle to wrestle every week, but Kurt clearly feels he has plenty to offer in the ring. If Angle could combine a role as Raw General Manager, with the occasional bout, then it could just provide the boost that the Monday Night Raw brand so desperately needs.

