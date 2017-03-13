Emily Ratajkowski Walks Her Dog In Her Bra And Underwear For New DKNY Ad

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski was spotted strutting her stuff and walking her dog down the streets of New York City in nothing but a bra and underwear all the way back in January. But it wasn’t just for fun; she was filming an ad for DKNY, which has now been released on her Instagram page, according to Teen Vogue.

The ad for DKNY’s Spring 2017 lingerie line shows Ratajkowski hopping out of bed, slipping into a lacy bra, and taking her dog for a walk through the iconic streets of New York City. The 25-year-old model catches the eye of her neighbors, cab drivers, and more. The ad, called “Good Morning, New York,” is shot by Sebastian Faena and styled by Claire Richardson. Unsurprisingly, the short video already has over 700,000 views on Instagram.

Happy Monday and #goodmorningDKNY ☀️! Finally, my all new @DKNY campaign shot by @sebastianfaena and styled by @clarerichardson1 is here! Thank you @trey.laird A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

Ratajkowski filmed the ad in January, taking a walk around New York during winter in her underwear in just 40 degree weather, E! Online reports. Paparazzi snapped photos of her bracing the cold in lingerie, which she later clarified on Twitter was part of an upcoming campaign.

“Guys I was modeling for an upcoming campaign when I was walking a dog in [bikini emoji]!” she explained.

The model and actress has been vocal in the past about body positivity and the ways in which women are shamed for being sexual in the media. The new spring DKNY campaign shows her confidence in showing her figure.

Ratajkowski is active on social media, regularly posting selfies that show her body to her millions of followers. But along with her popularity, she’s also received many vicious and negative comments online from those who think she is just seeking attention or should keep her mouth shut.

In a personal essay for Glamour, Ratajkowski wrote about the struggle many women face to enjoy their body and sexuality and also be taken seriously. After sharing posts on social media about a Bernie Sanders reality, she wrote that “commenters said I had ‘an excess of beauty and lack of brain’ and told me to ‘shut up and show us your t*ts.'”

The model and actress linked the criticism she faces to the criticism many women face for “seeking attention.” When Karina Vetrano was raped and murdered in New York, Ratajkowski writes, many still blamed Vetrano, who also had posted selfies on her Instagram, for putting “herself out there like a Kardashian carbon copy.” Ratajkowski says that women should not have to apologize for seeking attention.

The essay isn’t the first time she has discussed body positivity and women’s rights. She has been regularly vocal about such issues online, where she has defended everyone from Kim Kardashian to First Lady Melania Trump against slut-shaming.

In a brief interview following the essay, Ratajkowski also discussed her personal life, including her relationship with her musician boyfriend Jeff Magid. There she says it’s important to her that Magid is aware of feminist issues. She says she’s also offered many movie scripts where she’s asked to play the girl who makes everyone “jealous.” But the actress says she instead wants scripts that depict women as actual characters rather than stereotypes.

Images of Ratajkowski modeling DKNY lingerie for Spring 2017 have also been released, but it’s definitely the video of her taking to the streets in her underwear that will grab the most attention. Her fans will have to wait and see what project she takes on next.

