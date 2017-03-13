‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off Looks Likely: Cast Will Return, But Showrunners Won’t

HBO’s hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones is fast approaching its conclusion, with only two short seasons remaining. However, when the curtains close on Game of Thrones Season 8, that might not be the last we see of George R.R. Martin’s Westeros. According to the show’s producers, David Benioff and Dan Weiss, a Game of Thrones spin-off following the conclusion of the show’s eighth and final season is now very likely. However, they were also very keen to stress that they wouldn’t be involved in such a continuation.

According to BuzzFeed, Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss made an appearance at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas over the weekend and took part in a question and answer session, hosted by Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark).

During the session, Benioff and Weiss confirmed that British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will make an appearance in the upcoming season and that the show’s final season will only be six episodes in length, undeniably disappointing fans who were hoping for a final season on par with the show’s previous seasons at ten episodes in length.

However, the Game of Thrones showrunners did have some good news to share with fans. When asked about the show’s future, the pair addressed speculation around a potential Westerosi spin-off, saying “There’s always going be an urge — the characters who maybe will survive — there’s always going to be this temptation to keep doing it; to do the spin-off show or do the sequel show and everything. And I think HBO might well do one.”

Whilst the pair did leave the door open to some of the show’s current cast members starring in a future spin-off, according to Mashable, they were keen to stress that they won’t be involved. Having discussed their future beyond Game of Thrones, Benioff and Weiss reportedly agreed that they’re ready to do other things beyond the world of Westeros.

According to Entertainment Weekly, HBO boss Casey Bloys recently told reporters that the network was considering the possibility of a Game of Thrones spin-off, saying “It’s such a big property we would be foolish not to explore it, but it’s a pretty high bar. We’ll take some shots at it. I’m not going to do it just to do it. It has to feel very special. I would rather have no sequel and leave it as-is than have something we rushed out.” With that in mind, if HBO does proceed with a Game of Thrones spin-off, it will only be when the time is right.

Game of Thrones has undeniably been a huge success for HBO and with that in mind, it makes sense that the network would want to pursue a spin-off. Especially considering the author of Game of Thrones’ source material A Song of Ice and Fire created such an expansive universe in the form of Westeros.

That being said, as it stands, any Game of Thrones spin-off is an afterthought for HBO and its showrunners. After all, the network is preparing to air the show’s seventh and penultimate season on July 16. The season will be considerably shorter than previous seasons at just seven episodes in length, in comparison to the usual ten episodes. David Benioff and Dan Weiss also recently confirmed that the show’s eighth and final season will be even shorter at just six episodes in length.

What potential Game of Thrones spin-off ideas would you like to see HBO pursue?

