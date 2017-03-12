Surface Phone Release Date Pushed To 2019, New Windows Phone Coming This Year

The Surface Phone’s release date is taking a backseat, according to reports, in order to make way for a different Windows 10 Phone this year. The rumor comes from a self-claimed former employee of a Microsoft contractor, who says that he heard some interesting things about the company’s future plans.

No Surface Phone this year

One of these plans is to release a Windows Phone this year, says Reddit user zombieacc. The contributor specifically claims that this is not the Surface Phone, which would “probably” be released in late 2018 or 2019. This contradicts previous rumors that the much-awaited Windows 10 ARM phone will arrive this year.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, popular rumors indicate that the Surface Phone’s release date might coincide with the release of Redstone 3, which is expected this fall. Redstone 2, on the other hand, will also bring the launch of other Surface devices this April. But these rumors are merely speculations.

“About the Surface phone: Nobody knows what they are working on right now, but they don’t seem to be giving up. I don’t know why Microsoft doesn’t communicate anything about Windows 10 Mobile. Seems to be part of some strategy and so far everything Nadella touched has worked out very good for Microsoft. Some special phone-pc-like Windows 10 ARM device will probably arrive in late 2018 or 2019. I have no more info on that, but I think Windows 10 ARM is much further away than some of us hope.”

This is the first time that the mobile community has had a concrete information regarding the Surface Phone release date. If it turns out to be true, fans who were looking forward to it this year will be massively disappointed, but they can tide the wait over with a Windows Phone in 2017.

Unfortunately, zombieacc didn’t share any information about the said Windows Phone. Industry observers can simply look forward to its release this year if the Redditor’s words are true.

Will the Surface Phone be a foldable device?

As for the Surface Phone, Microsoft might be taking the time to develop a smartphone that will rival the leading flagships today. A patent that has recently emerged sparked rumors that the upcoming flagship killer will be a hybrid between a tablet and a smartphone.

A Surface Phone with a foldable tablet screen and full Windows 10, would definitely get me to leave MacOS. https://t.co/FFfxWDFPLN — Patricius Maximus (@PatOpp) February 2, 2017

According to the patents found by MSPowerUser, the Redmond-based company is thinking of creating a foldable device that will function as a smartphone when folded and as a tablet when unfolded, much different than the flip phones that we know.

Many accept this rumor to be true for the reason that a 2-in-1 device is in line with the Surface brand. The Surface Pro is marketed as a tablet that can also work as a laptop when needed, while the Surface Book is a laptop with a detachable screen, acting as a tablet. The only thing missing is a smartphone that can also be a tablet, which Microsoft is said to be working on now.

However, it is still unknown if the technology is possible to be released this 2017. Moreover, the mobile community might not be ready for such a device this early. Nevertheless, Samsung and LG are said to be coming up with their own interpretation of a foldable device this year, so it’s only a matter of time before we get to see its reception.

Surface Phone rumored specs

If the Surface Phone does end up being released in 2018 or 2019, the rumored Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 will no longer be true. It will likely sport the latest chip at that time with possibly 8GB of RAM. A 500GB internal storage might also be onboard with Windows 10 as the OS.

As for the display, it has to have 4K display if it were to release in the next couple of years. Below that would be considered so 2016, as Samsung is already planning to launch a Note with 4K resolution this 2017.

The Surface Phone’s release date is still subject to speculations. Microsoft has yet to release any official information about it or the rumored 2017 Windows Phone.

[Featured Image byAndrew Burton/Getty Images]