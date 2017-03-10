Khloe Kardashian Relationship: Iggy Azalea Warns Tristan Thompson Will Cheat

Khloe Kardashian is being warned by rapper Iggy Azalea that she could be headed for “serious heartbreak” with NBA star Tristan Thompson.

Azalea speaks from painful experience, having dated and been engaged to L.A. Lakers veteran guard Nick Young before the two split amid widespread reports of his persistent cheating.

Hollywood Life reports Azalea recently sent word to Kardashian through rumored mutual ex French Montana intimating that she has doubts about any NBA star being able to remain faithful.

“Iggy’s not trying to be salty or hate on Tristan but she’s hit up French and told him he needs to put Khloe up on game and warn her that she’s putting herself at risk for serious heartbreak with him,” said a source. “Iggy explained to French that these basketball players are no joke and don’t care whose heart they break in their quest to bang every girl that breathes.”

The source added Azalea remains deeply troubled over Young not only cheating on her, but also impregnating an ex he already had a child with.

“She’s sticking to the girl code and would hate for Khloe to experience the same type of pain she did,” a source added. “She’s hoping French gets to her before it’s too late.”

Kardashian and Thompson are rumored to be still going strong, though he too recently became a father to young son had by an ex-girlfriend.

Some media outlets have even reported the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star recently hired a private investigator to keep tabs on Thompson as rumors of him an ex Jordy Nelson hooking up again began to spread.

“She loves Tristan wholeheartedly and he’s been nothing but a stand-up, loving man,” added a source. “But she can’t help but worry sometimes. Khloe spends as much time in Cleveland as possible and has spies in every city his team plays in.”

None of that seemed to work for Azalea, who still claims she actually caught Young in the act.

“I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on the security footage,” she recently tweeted. “This is just like a second shot to the chest. And I feel like I don’t even know who the hell it is I’ve been loving all this time.”

Azalea tweeted missile came just hours after rumors started percolating about Young and ex-girlfriend Keonna Green. The two officially went their separate ways in early 2016, and soon after that a video emerged of Young admitting to Lakers teammate D’Angelo Russell that he had cheated on Azalea.

“You was 30, she was 19? What about Amber Rose, you ain’t never tried?” Russell was heard on the video asking Young, who replies “No, she knows my girl.”

Though they postponed their nuptials around that same time, the two stayed together for a while before ending things in early summer.

Kardashian was also once married to former NBA player Lamar Odom and once dated Houston Rockets star James Harden.

She and Odom infamously flamed out amid rumors of his unfaithfulness and rampant drug use. Just last year, Kardashian remained by his side for an extended time after Odom suffered a near fatal drug overdose at a Las Vegas brothel.

For a time, there was talk of the two reconciling, but ultimately the two went their separate ways and Thompson stepped into the picture.

The Washington Post reports Harden recently shared a major part of the reason he and Kardashian didn’t last was because he didn’t like all the attention being with her meant for him and ultimately felt as if he needed to “eliminate” her.

