WWE News: Two Big Ideas Discussed For RAW Women’s Title Match At ‘WrestleMania’

WWE officials have gone back to the drawing board on more than one occasion in regards to their original plans for the Women’s divisions on both WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown. With three tapings of each show left before WrestleMania, final blueprints are being put in place for April 2 in which it appears that three matches will showcase the female superstars of the WWE.

Two of those matches will come from the blue brand, where Nikki Bella and Maryse will pair up with their respective significant others in a mixed tag match. Their feud has been infused with real-life backstage gossip recently as a way to elevate interest in a match that many feel John Cena doesn’t belong in. The other will see the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship defended among as few as four and as many as seven competitors.

Tuesday night, SmackDown General Manager, Daniel Bryan, let it be known that Alexa Bliss will defend her title against all available SmackDown Superstars on WWE’s grand stage next month. That was done to leave the door open for Naomi who is recovering from injury, Eva Marie who has commitments outside of WWE, and Tamina who is just returning to a regular schedule to be included in the match.

As noted, if none of those three can compete at WrestleMania, it will still be a fatal four-way match between Alexa, Natalya, Becky Lynch and Mickie James. The four were involved in a segment with a promo and tag team match Tuesday night, notably ending with Mickie James hitting Alexa with a spinning kick. Mickie had previously aligned herself with Alexa since her return to the WWE in January.

As for the WWE’s flagship RAW brand, the stage was set for a triple threat championship match at WrestleMania this past Monday night. Sasha Banks forced Bayley to tap out during their singles match, qualifying The Boss for the bout along with Charlotte in Orlando. It had previously been reported that Nia Jax was also being groomed for the match by WWE officials to make it a fatal four way.

It’s unclear whether those plans have been scrapped entirely, or if WWE creative has designs on inserting her over the next three weeks. Nia was originally penciled in to defeat Sasha at WWE Fastlane, but Vince McMahon changed his mind at the last minute. Having Nia lose clean could be the indication that she won’t get an opportunity at the title, but that has yet to be confirmed.

However, WWE officials are working on several creative ideas for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania, according to a new report. There has been talk about adding a special guest referee to the match, which as noted, currently stands as a triple threat. The name that has been brought up by both WWE and NXT officials and trainers is none other than Becky Lynch.

Becky, of course, would have to pull double duty in that case because she’s booked for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match as mentioned. But the idea behind adding her as the special guest referee would be to recreate their Four Horsewomen curtain call from the last time all four women were on the same brand in NXT. As you recall, Sasha and Charlotte went to RAW and Becky was selected to SmackDown during the WWE Brand Extension Draft and Bayley was promoted later.

The marquee program expected in the fallout to WrestleMania which would lead to WWE SummerSlam involves Sasha and Bayley, with one of the two set to turn heel soon. It’s unlikely that a curtain call moment that NXT fans witnessed in 2015 could be duplicated on the main stage of WWE or WrestleMania, but it’s worth noting that many of the trainers want to see it again. It’s also being said that Sasha leaving ‘Mania as a heel champion is the outcome currently with the most traction.

[Featured Image by WWE]