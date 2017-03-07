NFL Trade Rumors: Kirk Cousins Trade To 49ers Happening At 2017 NFL Draft?

Is Kirk Cousins heading to the San Francisco 49ers? If the latest NFL rumors circulating the internet world have any truth to them, it is a strong possibility that Cousins has thrown his last pass as a Washington Redskins quarterback and will soon be tossing the ball to members of the 49ers. While the Redskins have used their 2017 franchise tag on Cousins, which basically kept him from any option of leaving on his own terms and effectively locked him onto the roster for the 2017 season, it may heave been part of a bigger plan for Washington.

CBS Sports indicates that there is a strong possibility that Redskins and Niners will make a draft day trade, sending Cousins to San Francisco and giving the Redskins the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft – and according to NFL insider guru Mike Silver, this is more than a rumor, it is a very good possibility.

Silver indicates that the Redskins aren’t that high on Cousins right now, while the 49ers are interested in letting Kyle Shanahan “get his kind of quarterback that can run his kind of system.” Add that to the fact that Cousins isn’t pleased with the Redskins lack of interest in signing him long-term, and you have the perfect storm.

Here's how Kirk Cousins could leverage a trade to San Francisco, if he wants to https://t.co/6XgTfRNDZf — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 7, 2017

Silver reports that the Redskins want out of the Cousins relationship and he believes that the 49ers are the best option for both teams to solve their problems.

“However, when it comes to the quarterback position, I believe Kirk Cousins wants to be in San Francisco, I believe that Kyle Shanahan, who has been very, very high on Kirk Cousins since he was the offensive coordinator in Washington when they drafted Cousins, I believe that marriage wants to happen on both ends.” “It’s an expensive marriage and we’ll see in terms of trade compensation that would take to get him, maybe something that happens in a year. But if I had to make a guess one way or another at this early stage, I would say it’s more likely than not that Kirk Cousins ends up being the 49ers quarterback.”

While Silver (who is a very credible source when it comes to NFL rumors) believes this transaction could very well happen, is this really a good trade for the Redskins? Starting quarterbacks that actually perform at a high level are hard to find. Let us not forget that when Cousins was selected by the Redskins in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft, and he was supposed to be the backup insurance policy to Robert Griffin III – the can’t miss future star.

While Griffin has suffered numerous injuries, he still has a shot at becoming a star with the Cleveland Browns. Cousins is already a star in the NFL, and letting him go may be the wrong move.

If the deal transpires like Silver indicates, the two teams would flip draft picks as part of the deal. So the Washington Redskins would move up to No. 2 while San Francisco will select No. 17 overall in round one, and get the quarterback they have their eye on as well.

Cousins has compiled impressive numbers in his two years as the starter in Washington, and his overall stats rank with some of the best QB’s in the game today. Since becoming the starting man under center in 2015, Cousins has thrown for nearly 10,000 yards and 54 touchdowns.

Those kinds of numbers will be hard to replace in Washington unless the Redskins go after a veteran to fill the void while they groom the next man in line for the starting job.

[Featured Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]