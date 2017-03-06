WWE Raw Chicago: Are Undertaker, Balor Scheduled? Plus Bayley, Goldberg Reaction

WWE Raw’s Chicago show tonight is predicted by many to be a huge one as the company ramps up its promotion toward WrestleMania in April. With WWE Fastlane now in the rear-view, and just under four weeks to go until WWE’s flagship mega-show, WWE rumors continue to point to tonight’s Raw featuring just about the full roster.

At the top of the card is expected to be The Undertaker, whose WrestleMania opponent this year has seemingly changed several times before settling on Roman Reigns. Many WWE fans expected Taker to insert himself into last night’s Fastlane match between Reigns and Braun Strowman, allowing Strowman to pick up the win and leading to the now-planned WM showdown he is expected to have with Reigns.

WWE rumors on the matter come via Cleveland.com, which noted that “Reigns’ clean victory over Braun Strowman on Sunday night assures an epic faceoff with the Deadman.”

WWE Raw in Chicago could also feature the long-awaited return of Finn Balor from injury. Balor, whose re-debut with Raw has been rumored since the time of the Royal Rumble, was predicted by many to miss WrestleMania this year due to the expected logjam at the top of the card.

As Cleveland.com also noted, Balor’s return to WWE, rumors indicate, may have been pushed up as a favor to “The Demon,” who has been working hard to rehabilitate his injured shoulder in order to return in time for the big event.

According to Cleveland.com, Balor is penciled in to face his old NXT rival Samoa Joe at this year’s WrestleMania, presumably taking the fight to Joe in the ring as nobody has as-of-yet seen on WWE Raw. Of course, questions surrounding the impending return of Seth Rollins to the roster could call that into question.

WWE rumors indicate that Rollins will still face Triple H at WrestleMania despite the knee injury he incurred in January. If Rollins is unable to go, some feel that Samoa Joe could be bumped from the match to have Triple H face Balor.

Regardless of what is planned for Balor, however, most feel that the company needs to get him involved tonight in order to adequately promote a WrestleMania match.

WWE Raw in Chicago is also expected to be memorable tonight in that it could see a face-to-face showdown between new Universal Champion Goldberg and his WrestleMania opponent, Brock Lesnar. The two have been kept relatively separated from one another in recent months following the former’s return to the company and stunning surprise upset at WWE Survivor Series last November.

Backstage at WWE Raw Chicago, officials are believed to be optimistic in Goldberg being a successful champion for the company in light of some of the reactions he has been receiving.

In fact, per Ringside News, WWE rumors indicate that chairman Vince McMahon has been a huge fan of the big-fight feel of the Goldberg-Lesnar encounters, and he feels that putting the title into their planned second rematch could make WrestleMania way more memorable than it otherwise would have been.

One other extremely popular performer, Raw Women’s Champion Bayley, could be making a huge impact at WWE Raw Chicago this week. Bayley’s reign has been somewhat mired in controversy after ally Sasha Banks inserted herself into two recent matches with Charlotte Flair for the title.

WWE rumors indicate that in spite of the nature of Bayley’s recent wins, officials are very high on the rising star’s potential to be a top-tier women’s competitor for years. Many feel that the angle involving Sasha Banks could culminate tonight with Banks attacking Bayley and trying to insert herself once again — especially in light of her win over Nia Jax at WWE Fastlane — into the women’s title picture.

Meanwhile, former champion Charlotte is expected to be presented as livid over having her undefeated pay-per-view streak ended at Fastlane due to Banks’ interference.

Ultimately, WWE rumors are that the four women — Bayley, Banks, Flair, and Jax — will set up a four-way WrestleMania match tonight in Chicago.

