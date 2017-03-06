‘WWE Fastlane 2017’ Results Round-Up

WWE Fastlane 2017 is one of the biggest events of WWE this year. There have been plenty of predictions. Some proved right. Some proved wrong. We really thought that the matches would be more intense. The result ended up a lot lesser than most of us imagined. So what happened during the matches? Here’s a quick round-up of match results and reactions to each win.

Universal Championship Match – Goldberg def. Kevin Owens (c)

A spear and a jackhammer. All it took was one of each and Goldberg came out the champion in WWE Fastlane 2017. In just 22 seconds, Goldberg defeated the champion, Kevin Owens. Next up? Brock Lesnar in WrestleMania 33.

We kind of expected more from WWE‘s reigning champion before the fight begun. Apparently, stalling outside the ring is no good for Owens after Goldberg brought him down with one single spear and another Jackhammer. Even at 50, Goldberg just proves that he still has what it takes to become a world champion three times over at WWE Fastlane 2017. The 22 seconds it took to bring down Owens was like a hard sneeze, only a little more exciting, the Bleacher Report noted. With Owens coming as the overconfident champion in the ring, playing Chris Jericho’s music in the background was quite a good distraction. So yes, Goldberg is definitely WWE‘s Universal Champion.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match – Neville (c) def. Gentleman Jack Gallagher

A gentleman against a ruthless cruiserweight champion? Gallagher looked to have a slim chance to dethrone the Cruiserweight’s King during Fastlane 2017. Neville owned the ring with a German suplex and superflex that made Gallagher drop before landing The Red Arrow to ensure a pin-fall victory. Still, the match made Jack Gallagher somewhat a star after displaying his incredible toughness.

Cesaro def. Jinder Mahal

The fight between Cesaro and Jinder Mahal is not something you’d want to watch on WWE Fastlane 2017. First off, this match does not have any chemistry – at all. Secondly, it was slow. As CBS Sports put it, this is the kind of ‘popcorn match’ that you won’t want to see on repeat. The struggles Cesaro had should not even exist despite the fact that he and Sheamus just interrupted a brawl between Mahal and Rusev. All it took for Cesaro is a popup uppercut and Mahal went home as a loser.

Big Show def. Rusev

While they were the original fighters who went on to fight in the ring, Big Show and Rusev continued their own match in Fastlane after Mahal lost to Cesaro. Rusev sent out Big Show out of the ring like he was nothing but a piece of garbage. In return, Big Show let off a good fight and released a knockout punch that let the almost unconscious Rusev falling into the ring. The end? Big show defeated Rusev, but it was a match that looked to be thrown at just the last minute.

Raw Tag Team Championship Match – Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) def. Enzo Amore & Big Cass

There’s a reason why Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are Raw Tag Title champions: they waste little time reminding people that they are the top dogs – and with good reason. The end of the tag match between the pairs looked hot and heated in Fastlane 2017. However, Big Cass made his moves a little too late in the game and Gallows and Anderson teamed up well to clear him off the ringside. After that, Anderson scored the victory by pin-falling Amore with a big boot.

Samoa Joe def. Sami Zayn

Samoa Joe ended his fight in Fastlane 2017 in a dominant victory with the Coquina Clutch that put Sami Zayn to sleep. The Underground Underdog has been trying to make a comeback after playing well of late. Joe had other plans though because after jabbing Zayn once, he performed another enzuigiri kick, a modified bow and arrow to immobilize him, and a uranage suplex. The match would have been so much better, but it just lacked the kick and heat it should have during the first hit.

RAW Women’s Championship Match – Bayley (c) def. Charlotte Flair

Bayley remains the champion for WWE RAW Women. However, her fight with Charlotte Flair in Fastlane lacked the chemistry we all want to see in the game even if the latter happens to be unbeaten in PPV singles. There were moments in the game where Charlotte did some good moves like the Natural Selection finisher to win the championship. Getting hit twice with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex, though, is more than enough to bring Charlotte down.

Sasha Banks def. Nia Jax

During the start of their match in Fastlane 2017, Nia Jax looks like she’s overwhelming The Boss by running and working her over to wear her down. However, Sasha fought out with the guillotine choke before switching to a sleeper that made it a little difficult for her opponent to breathe. The fans came even more alive after a tilt-a-whirl DDT was delivered by The Boss. As upsetting as it was, Jax’s overconfidence and much talking became her downfall. Of the matches during Fastlane 2017, this is one fight that had been fun as it big.

Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman

Intense war. It’s the only two words fitting to describe the fight that happened between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman last Sunday during WWE Fastlane 2017. Reigns and Strownman on the ring assured fans that there would be plenty of action and with both wrestlers having considerable strength, the match went on with a series of blows that each one dodged in style. However, it ended up with Roman reigning after Strowman was slowed down by his knee injury. Reigns scored the win after finishing Strowman with a spear. The verdict? The fight between Reigns and Strowman is the best among the matches of Fastlane 2017.

Kickoff Match – Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa def. The Brian Kendrick & Noam Dar

The Kickoff Match provided a good show on Fastlane 2017 with two pairs of high-energy teams fighting for victory. It ended with Swann and Tozawa winning the match with a head-first flip over the top rope and a suicide dive respectively. Right after that, Swann finished the job by landing super kicks and doing powerful Phoenix Splashes from the top rope. The only problem? The match looked clunky at most. The only good thing is that Swann managed to shine brightly with his moves and charisma while in the ring, which is a good thing for his division in cruiserweight.

[Featured Image by WWE]