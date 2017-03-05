NFL Rumors: New York Giants Interested In Signing Brandon Marshall?

Brandon Marshall is one of the newest additions to a stacked list of upcoming free agents. He is coming off of a bit of a down season, but was still the New York Jets’ top receiver. Now, he will search to find a better fit where he can contend to win a ring.

New York decided to release Marshall in a rather shocking move. They also released Darrelle Revis, which shows a move towards a rebuild rather than keeping established veterans around to continue competing now. Marshall is one of several big names at the wide receiver position who will be searching for new deals this offseason.

Last season with the Jets, Marshall ended up catching 59 passes for 788 yards and three touchdowns. He may not have had a huge season from a statistical standpoint, but he proved that he is still capable of making a major impact.

At 32-years-old, Marshall only has a few more good seasons left to play in his career. He will likely be searching for a team that can give him the opportunity to compete for a championship. Marshall may even consider signing a one-year deal in order to ensure that he has more chances to switch teams if this season doesn’t go as desired.

"You can never have too many playmakers."@89SteveSmith says his former team would be a good fit for @BMarshall: https://t.co/ulczQaDAxd pic.twitter.com/TfnpMK1UIh — NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2017

According to Marc Sessler of NFL.com, the New York Giants could be one potential landing spot for Marshall when free agency opens up.

Marshall has enjoyed his tenure in New York and could be interested in staying. While he won’t be agreeing to another deal with the Jets, the Giants are in major need of help at the wide receiver position.

Eli Manning only has a couple good years left in his career as well. Playing with a quarterback like Manning would be a luxury for Marshall after dealing with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Geno Smith over the past couple years. Bryce Petty wasn’t a step up from either of those quarterbacks in 2016.

One issue could be the fact that the Giants are not widely viewed as a serious contender heading into the 2017 NFL season.

If Marshall is truly searching for a ring, the Giants can’t offer him the best opportunity. They would likely be willing to pay more than other major contenders would, but that might not mean much to Marshall at this stage of his career.

That being said, the Giants have to find help at the wide receiver position. After releasing Victor Cruz, the Giants are a bit thin on the depth chart. Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard are a solid duo, but a veteran like Marshall would give Manning a security blanket that he needs in a big way.

Brandon Marshall to the Giants make perfect sense on paper, but only on paper https://t.co/4oCGOhyEjO pic.twitter.com/rhWmIr7pek — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) March 3, 2017

Needless to say, adding Marshall would be a no-brainer for the Giants. There are other options that would be better long-term, including both Alshon Jeffery and Terrelle Pryor. While those two names may be better long-term fits for New York, they will also come with a much higher price tag.

When everything is said and done, Marshall will have his pick of where to play the next chapter of his career. New York certainly figures to be one of his potential landing spots. Marshall will also have the opportunity to convince another team to pick him up that may not be needy at the wide receiver position.

Expect to see the Giants show interest in Marshall immediately when free agency opens up. They are going to look into a wide receiver in free agency or the draft and Marshall would be a huge difference maker for them. New York has always been an intriguing free agency destination and Marshall could find himself switching teams in the city.

[Featured Image by David Richard/AP Images]