Nike Launches New Plus-Size Line To Include More Body Types

The famed athletic brand is working towards inclusivity as it announces a new plus-size line. Nike is launching a new line including sports bras, running pants and tops, leggings, and ‘athleisure’ in sizes up to 3X and bra sizes up to 38E.

While this may not include all body types, it is a step in the right direction, according to fashion site Bustle.

“The line still won’t accommodate all plus size women, but Nike says its committed to growing the collection until there’s a size for every type of body.”

However, the site did quote a press release from Nike that states the brand plans to continue growing and adding products for athletes of every shape and size.

“Nike’s product range will continue to expand to ensure there is a perfect fit for every athlete.”

“I feel at my best when I walk out of my dance class with my endorphins flying off the charts. I feel ready to take on the world.” – @naomishimada ⠀ #nikewomen #nike #motivation A post shared by NikeWomen (@nikewomen) on Dec 28, 2016 at 11:08am PST

Bustle continued to quote the brand’s press release as it made statements about the women of today. According to Nike, long gone are the days of using the label “female athlete.”

“Nike recognizes that women are stronger, bolder and more outspoken than ever. In today’s world, sport is no longer something that she does, it’s who she is. The days where we have to add ‘female’ before ‘athlete’ are over. She is an athlete, period. And having helped fuel this cultural shift, we celebrate these athletes’ diversity, from ethnicity to body shape.”

Some Nike fans may question why it took the brand so long to acknowledge the fact women of every size workout and shop for athletic apparel. However, others are simply celebrating the fact Nike has finally included a broader range of sizes. The Daily Mail is on board with the brand’s newest line as the site describes Nike’s plus-size attire.

The article claims Nike is celebrating the diversity of bodies as it launches the extended sizes.

“Nike declared ‘size doesn’t matter’ as it launched its first ever plus-size range with a campaign that celebrates the diversity of women’s bodies.”

And the brand has already hired several models to showcase its new athletic apparel with the likes of Paloma Elsesser and Naomi Shimada.

“The faces of the new line include bloggers Grace Victory and Danielle Vanier, models Paloma Elsesser and Naomi Shimada and US track and field athlete Amanda Bingson.”

Daily Mail also brings attention to the fact Nike only recently started featuring plus models in its campaigns as it expands to sizes past XL.

“Until last year – when the company’s sports bra campaign featured Elsesser and yoga instructor Claire Fountain – ads for the brand have typically featured ‘straight’-sized models.”

The models featured in the campaign are also excited about the news as they take to social media to share photos. Plus-size model Naomi Shimada uploaded one of her photos from the collection as she thanked Nike for showing being fit doesn’t always mean being thin.

Nike has just launched its first ever plus size range for women! https://t.co/9gci2uN7N5 pic.twitter.com/OZoX88vX0s — PAPER Magazine (@papermagazine) March 4, 2017

“thank u @nikewomen 4 letting me rep + be included in this important conversation to show that fit doesn’t necessarily always have to mean thin.”

Her followers also seemed to be thankful the brand is now including more sizes as they left comments on Naomi’s post.

“Brilliant. We’ve all waited a long time for this conversation to shift. They couldn’t have chosen a better ambassador!”

Danielle Vanier, a fashion blogger who is featured in Nike’s new campaign, also shared an image with a thankful message.

“Ladies, @nikewomen now have a plus size range! I’m beyond proud to have been chosen to collaborate with such a huge brand. Major props to @nike for working with plus size influencers…”

Her followers also are excited about the line as they expressed their opinions on the brand’s decision to include plus-sizes.

“Yesssss!! I need this in my life!!”

The line is now available online.

[Featured Image by lzf/Thinkstock Images]