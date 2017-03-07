Deshaun Watson Has Strong Showing At NFL Combine — Could Be Chicago Bears’ Pick

Deshaun Watson is looking to set himself apart from the lot of NFL hopefuls at the NFL draft combine. A strong showing could grab the Chicago Bears‘ attention. There is a lot of time between now amd the NFL Draft, but every moment Watson has to make an impression, he must make it count.

The Chicago Bears, who have the No. 3 pick in the April 26th draft, are in desperate need of a quarterback. Watson is believed to be on the Bears’ radar. Whether or not they are willing to use the third pick of the draft to get him remains to be seen. Watson did everything that he could at the NFL draft combine to ensure that he will likely be taken in the top half of the draft. Strong showings at his professional workouts will determine how high he goes.

Realistically, the Chicago Bears would be the first team to consider taking him. The top two players in the draft are Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett and Alabama’s Jonathan Allen. Monday Morning Quarterback’s Robert Klemko has both Garrett and Allen going one and two in his recently released NFL mock draft. After Garrett and Allen is anyone’s guess.

The Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers, both teams who also have a need at quarterback, have the first two picks. Myles Garrett is the consensus overall top pick. Unless the Browns trade the selection, Garrett is all but guaranteed to be Cleveland bound.

The 49ers may shock everyone and go with a quarterback with the second pick. If so, Deshaun Watson and Mitchell Trubisky will receive heavy consideration. What the Chicago Bears do will somewhat be dictated by who the 49ers take. In Klemko’s mock draft, the Bears are taking LSU safety Jamal Adams. Deshaun Watson could sneak into this spot.

In order to stand out, Deshaun Watson needed to show the NFL scouts that he can handle five and seven step drops, which takes place outside of taking snaps from the shotgun formation. Watson proved at the NFL draft combine that his footwork can be effective receiving snaps under center.

Avoiding a professional defensive lineman looking to sack him cannot be simulated, but Watson showed everyone that he can throw the football with neat footwork and a clean pocket. Watson did it in an effort to achieve his goal — become the first quarterback taken in the NFL draft.

DeShaun Watson confirming that he's the total package at the #NFLCombine, just like he did with @ClemsonFB. pic.twitter.com/QxYN94HFa2 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 4, 2017

Deshaun Watson admitted during his interview session (courtesy of USA Today) that he wants to be the draft’s top QB.

“It’s a goal that I wrote down and that’s what I want to achieve. But if it happens it happens. That’s out of my control. I can just be the best I can be in this process and continue to get better.”

Deshaun Watson went on to talk about what adjustments he has to make from the college game to the professional game.

“One thing that translates from college to the NFL is winners, and I think being a quarterback, that’s the biggest thing being recognized, winning games. That’s all I’ve been doing.”

The ability to make the adjustments is what have teams pressing pause on not only Deshaun Watson but every other quarterback as well. It is not an exact science, but a lasting impression can be made.

Deshaun Watson is in the position to control his own destiny. The Chicago Bears are looming as his first realistic destination for Watson. If not the Bears, there is the New York Jets. The best case for everyone involved is for Deshaun Watson to perform even better for his professional showcase. If Watson can build on his showing from the NFL draft combine, it will generate some excitement.

[Featured Image by Joe Robbins/Getty Images]