Boxing Tonight: What Time Is David Haye Vs Tony Bellew Fight? Livestream Details

There is a huge boxing match tonight. It’s David Haye vs Tony Bellew at the O2 Arena in London. Everyone is wondering what time the fight is. They are also looking for livestream details. The hype level has reached the top level at the moment, thanks to pre-fight exchange of fiery words from both the parties. The ferocious rivalry between the two will be worth watching inside the ring on Saturday.

Despite the tough competition between the two, bookmakers have got their favorite for the game. Odds say it’s 4/1 for Bellew, while it’s 1/6 for Haye. There are 33/1 odds that the match will end in a draw. David Haye is ahead of Tony Bellew when it comes to knockout abilities. However, if Haye is planning a knockout, he should go for it early in the game. It is difficult for Haye to go the distance at this point of his career. Bellew, on the other hand, will hope that the game goes longer.

Much before the David Haye vs Tony Bellew boxing match tonight, the two verbally attacked each other. Haye has called his rival a “professional annoying human being.” He says he has trained hard simply because of Bellew’s annoying nature. He claims he is going to “eradicate” Tony Bellew from boxing on Saturday night.

“He won’t fight again after this weekend.”

Bellew, on his part, refuses to call Haye a “big heavyweight.” He rather calls it a “big cruiserweight,” which will be proved on the scales, he claims. Bellew has called him a “clown.” He believes Haye considers himself John McClane, The Die Hard protagonist portrayed by Bruce Willis.

There is a lot of similarities between the two. Both of them are in their mid-30s and have an orthodox stance. Haye is 36, and Bellew 34. Haye has fought 30 times and won 28 of those. Bellew has fought 31 times and won 28 of those as well. Both of them had two losses. Interestingly, both these fighters who will compete in the boxing match tonight are 6ft 3ins tall. The big difference, though, lies in their ability to go for a longer fight. Bellew has fought 200 rounds of boxing, while Haye has fought for only 122 rounds. Haye did not have to fight longer, since he had 26 knockouts, while Bellew had just 18 KOs, according to Birmingham Mail.

The winner of David Haye vs Tony Bellew fight tonight will hope to face either Anthony Joshua or Wladimir Klitschko, who will fight each other in April. So, what time is the fight tonight? The ring walk starts at 10:30 p.m. local time, which means 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday March 4. However, it may be possible that the match might go over schedule since it’s a big match. In case, you want to know about the livestream details, the David Haye vs Tony Bellew fight will be on Sky Box Office. The live commentary will be on Radio 5 from 10 p.m. local time (5 p.m. Eastern Time).

Final supper before going to battle????????HayeBellew pic.twitter.com/H193O4Y8ER — David Haye (@mrdavidhaye) March 4, 2017

According to The Telegraph, David Haye looks in great shape after he trained in Winter with his seasoned trainer Shane McGuigan. McGuigan believes what worked for the British boxer was his morning sunrise meditation, as well as occasional sessions. Tony Bellew was quick to give a reaction.

“While he is posing in the sun, I am grafting in the cold, but it is what it is, we will see,” Bellew said.

Yes, we will see. It’s just a couple of hours before the David Haye vs Tony Bellew fight takes place.

[Featured Image by Ian Walton/Getty Images]