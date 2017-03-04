Apple Is Still Trying To Push The iPad Pro

The iPad was a very hot item in the early part of this decade, but things have changed. Part of this is due to laptop hybrid devices such as Microsoft’s Surface Pro gaining relevance. It’s also due to smartphones, such as the iPhone 7 Plus, becoming very large, thus defeating the purpose of a tablet.

However, Apple keeps releasing new iPads. At the end of 2015, Apple released the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. A couple of months later, they released the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, which Apple said could replace your laptop. However, David Pierce of Wired stressed that the iPad Pro was not a laptop replacement, despite Apple claiming it could be.

“For those of us who still cling to laptops and desktops, the iPad Pro just doesn’t feel like a serious machine for serious work. We need our keyboard shortcuts and our mice, our apps that work just how we like them. We need our accessories. A touch-first interface just doesn’t feel right, and the iPad Pro can’t overthrow our existing workflows and tools.”

Even Ben Sin of Forbes refuted Apple’s claims.

“But for me, and probably most people whose work requires a computer — that’s a heck of lot of jobs — the iPad Pro in its current form simply comes nowhere close to replacing an actual computer, be it powerful desktop or even budget laptops,” Sin pointed out, adding that the iPad Pro behaves like a tablet and even runs tablet software.

Despite lower sales than expected, Apple is still pushing the iPad Pro as much a possible. According to Mac Rumors, the Cupertino company has just released two new ads.

“Apple today continued on with its latest iPad Pro campaign, today sharing two new Twitter-based video ads highlighting features like the Apple Pencil, the built-in camera, and recording functions.”

The article adds that the first ad shows off the note-taking capabilities of the Pro, explaining that it’s easier for students to take notes with the Apple Pencil and even use the Pro’s recording capabilities during lectures.

The second video makes the claim — once again — that the iPad Pro is better than a computer.

Many in the comments section aren’t big fans of the ads.

“My goodness, those ads are abysmal,” says Aaronhead14.

“I’m just surprised these got approved by the proper channels,” states OneBagTravel.

However, Twitter is more impressed with the new iPad Pro marketing campaign.

Tor Myhren and team are nailing it with the recent iPad Pro ads. — Steven Aquino (@steven_aquino) March 4, 2017

Perhaps all the commercials signify that a new iPad Pro is about to arrive. According to Forbes, the next iPad Pro will likely be redesigned to have a 10.5-inch screen, which would fall in between the 9.7-inch iPad Pro and its larger 12.9-inch sibling. However, the overall size of the device won’t be larger than the current 9.7-inch iPad Pro since the bezels will be reduced in size.

Forbes points out that Apple could also release a new budget 9.7-inch iPad in the near future as well. The entry level price for this iPad could be $399, whereas the entry level price for the Pro version will likely be $599.

2017 is set to be a busy year for Apple, who is also preparing to release at least two versions of the iPhone 8 in September. The new iPhone series is said to be a significant upgrade that offers an edge-to-edge display, an OLED screen, and wireless charging capabilities. 2016 may have been a mixed year for Apple, but 2017 looks to see the company back on top.

[Featured Image by Daryl Deino]