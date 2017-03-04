HTC 11 Rumors: Snapdragon 835, 8GB of RAM, 256GB Storage And A Late Release Date

The HTC 10 was an excellent smartphone, and it had everything it needed to make a real impact in last year’s mobile market. Despite its formidable specs and equally admirable build quality, however, the device in itself did not manage to become the blockbuster hit that it could have become. This year, the story might be a bit different, as the smartphone manufacturer is set to release the HTC 11, the tech firm’s flagship for 2017.

Rumors about the HTC 11 are abounding, and almost all of them suggest that the next handset would be equipped with robust specs and an even better frame. Through rumors about the device are many, however, the specifics of the HTC 11 remain unknown. Even its name remains provisionary, as the tech firm has previously confirmed that the upcoming flagship would be breaking away from the company’s traditional naming conventions.

Despite the relative lack of official details about the device, however, the leaks and rumors that have been emerging about the HTC 11 are very encouraging. Currently, speculations are high that the upcoming flagship would be released with top-tier specs, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, a powerful 12MP rear shooter and an 8MP selfie camera, an improved 5.5-inch 1440×2560 display and a larger battery, according to a TechRadar report. These, however, are not all.

Rumors have also emerged of a new feature that would be unique to the HTC 11. Dubbed as Sense Touch, the innovative feature would allow users to control several aspects of the device just by swiping and tapping on the flagship smartphone’s metal frame itself. If this feature does debut with the HTC 11, the device would definitely be one of the most compelling and most unique smartphones of the year.

Considering the rumors about the device, it appears that HTC is definitely sparing no expense in the development of its 2017 flagship smartphone. Take the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, for example. The mobile processor is the chipmaker’s most powerful unit to date, but unfortunately for manufacturers such as HTC, the first batch of the chips would be exclusive to Samsung and its Galaxy S8, as stated in a PC Advisor report. With this in mind, rumors are high that the tech giant would be releasing the HTC 11 a little bit later than usual this year.

During previous years, HTC has launched its flagship smartphones around March. For the HTC 10, the smartphone maker has opted for a later release date, launching the device in April. Considering that HTC would need to wait for the next batch of Snapdragon 835 chips to be rolled out, however, there is a pretty good chance that the HTC 11 would see a May/June 2017 release date.

The RAM and the internal storage of the HTC 11 are also rumored to be very generous. Speculations stating that the HTC 11 would feature 8GB of RAM have been abounding for months, and while the company’s latest devices, the HTC U Ultra and the HTC 10, were only released with 4GB of RAM, the premise of the 2017 flagship being equipped with twice the amount of memory as its predecessors is not too farfetched. After all, other flagships this year are also rumored to be coming with hefty memory, including the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5.

The storage options for the HTC 11 might start with 32GB, though that would make the device far less compelling to consumers, especially since some midrange devices now launch with 64GB of internal storage. Thus, there is a pretty good chance that the smartphone maker would equip the HTC 11 with at least 64GB, with options to raise the device’s storage to as much as 256GB. While 256GB of internal storage would seem like overkill, it is not unheard of, since Apple’s iPhone 7 did launch with a top-tier 256GB option last year. Of course, a microSD card slot would make the HTC 11 be even more formidable in terms of storage.

The HTC 11, just like its predecessor, might have everything it needs in order to make a significant impact in the mobile industry this year. If HTC could strike the right balance this time around, there is a good chance that the upcoming flagship could be this year’s unexpected hit.

[Featured Image by Pixabay]