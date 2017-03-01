Green Bay Packers: Five Reasons They Should Sign Adrian Peterson

The Green Bay Packers are heading into an important 2016 NFL offseason with quite a few holes to fill. One of those holes is at the running back position. Eddie Lacy may or may not be back in 2017, James Starks was released this offseason, Christine Michael is a free agent, and Ty Montgomery may not hold up as an every-down back.

After seeing Adrian Peterson released by the Minnesota Vikings, the Packers have been listed as one of his possible suitors. Green Bay would be an intriguing fit and Peterson could be the fix at running back that they have been searching for over the last couple of years.

According to Peterson’s dad, Green Bay should be considered a potential landing spot for his son when free agency opens up.

Peterson joining the Packers would be a ground moving deal for the star running back and Green Bay. He has been the face of their biggest rival for years and has been a pain for the Packers over the years. It would also be a bit of revenge for the Packers after the Vikings signed Brett Favre awhile back.

Over the past few seasons, Peterson has begun trailing off a bit and has dealt with nagging injuries. He carried the football just 37 times for 72 yards and no touchdowns. Two years ago, however, Peterson showed that he still had some football left with 327 carries for 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns.

All of that being said, what five reasons can be given to support the statement that the Green Bay Packers should try to sign Adrian Peterson when free agency opens?

Green Bay Needs Major Help at Running Back

There is no denying that the Packers need some help at the running back position. That has been the case for a few years now, and Peterson might just be the guy to fix that issue. He may not, but he is worth the risk.

Adrian Peterson Will Have Extra Motivation to Get Revenge

Playing in the NFC North could be exactly what Peterson needs to get his competitive edge back. Peterson may not want “revenge” on the Vikings, although he did feel betrayed a couple of years back when they suspended him for off-the-field issues. Green Bay can offer him the opportunity to prove he is still a top running back twice again his former team.

Aaron Rodgers Needs as Much Help as Possible

Green Bay needs to bring in as much help for their superstar quarterback as possible. Aaron Rodgers can’t win another Super Bowl by himself and taking risks is a must at this point. Peterson may not be the star that he once was, but Green Bay should take a chance on him.

He Might Just Come Cheap

Even though Peterson has a big name heading into free agency, his on-field production hasn’t been there. Green Bay might just be able to sign Peterson to a team-friendly contract. If he does come at a cheap cost, there is no reason for the Packers to pass on a chance to pick up a true workhorse running back.

His Track Record Doesn’t Lie

Peterson has bounced back from injuries in the past to have big seasons. That may not be the case again this year, but it is certainly worth a gamble. Not very often does the chance to sign a talent like Peterson come up and the Packers should not waste this opportunity.

Expect to see the Packers be more aggressive this offseason than they have been in years past. Rodgers’ frustration was obvious last season, and the Packers don’t want to make him more frustrated by standing pat.

