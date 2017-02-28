Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Team May Have Already Found Tony Romo’s Replacement

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a fantastic season in 2016, but there is still so much work for them to do in preparation for this year. So many rumors are flying around and there is talk of DeSean Jackson and Adrian Peterson and a few other free agents heading their way as well. One of the biggest obstacles to overcome, though, is figuring out what to do with Tony Romo, and the Cowboys may already have his replacement in place.

A couple of new players and a few other changes could be just what the Cowboys need to get to the next level and make it to the Super Bowl. As they begin wondering just who they will go after in NFL free agency, they need to first figure out what to do with one of their own.

Many may not realize that Dak Prescott took over the starting quarterback job last season after Tony Romo went down with yet another injury. From there, the backup job belonged to Romo and it is now that the Cowboys need to figure out who will fill that position.

According to NFL, the Cowboys are now showing an interest in 37-year-old Josh McCown as their veteran backup QB. They are said to “again have interest” in him after they did look at trading for him last summer when he was a member of the Cleveland Browns.

There’s mutual interest between #Cowboys and backup QB Josh McCown. But Tony Romo decision must come first. Could be factor in TR timing — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) February 27, 2017

Not counting Romo, the Cowboys do have Kellen Moore who they are likely going to re-sign, but they would like to bring in McCown as their veteran signal-caller. Dallas will have some competition, though, as “four or five teams” have been reaching out to McCown’s representatives to check on signing him for the 2017 season.

Barring any kind of serious injury or off-field issue, the Dallas Cowboys are going to be Dak Prescott’s team in 2017 and for many seasons to come. He took the opportunity to run the team when it was presented to him, and he more than made the most of it.

Now, it wouldn’t be a bad idea for Josh McCown to come in as a backup and advisor to the young player.

ESPN is reporting that the landing point for number nine will become more clear as the NFL takes place over the course of the next week. A number of teams have emerged as possible locations for him, but it is hard to say who will have the money and where he will want to go.

The Arizona Cardinals, Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans, and New York Jets have come up in different conversations, even last year. Yahoo Sports believes that the Denver Broncos are the frontrunners for Tony Romo and feel as if the “sweepstakes” are theirs to lose in landing the veteran quarterback.

Right now, the Broncos have Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, and Austin Davis on their roster, but none of them are ready to be a franchise quarterback. Lynch and Siemian have a total of three years of NFL experience combined and Davis has played in just 13 games over the course of five seasons.

There is very little to no doubt that Tony Romo is going to be somewhere other than with the Dallas Cowboys in 2017. Everyone knows that a new quarterback has taken over and that this is indeed Dak Prescott’s team and now, he just needs a backup. Josh McCown tried to lead the Cleveland Browns, but that franchise needs a lot more help than just a good quarterback. Now, he could end up being the second guy up in Dallas, but the issue of Romo needs to be taken care of first.

[Featured Image by Jason Miller/Getty Images]