WWE News: Which Superstar Just Announced She’s Going Through A Nasty Divorce?

There’s perhaps nothing more devastating than to have to go through a divorce. And the latest WWE news report suggests that there’s a superstar who is currently in the process of going through a rather nasty divorce, and it’s only getting worse! But which one is it?

Cash me on Celestial Bodiez Facebook live!!!!! pic.twitter.com/TaQFvvZx1j — Celeste (@CelesteBonin) February 27, 2017

According to Wrestling Revealed’s latest round of WWE news, Celeste Bonin — who was a former WWE Divas champion that was known as Kaitlyn — has announced she is divorcing her husband of two years. While, initially, the divorce promised to be quick and painless, the divorce has now gotten extremely ugly as the two are fighting over business matters.

PJ Braun and Celeste Bonin have been married for just about two years. Initially, Celeste claimed that everything was alright in their divorce, but now, things are getting ugly because Braun took over control of her online store. This has influenced how she’s getting her money, and she’s asked the court’s help with the matter.

While, initially, the split between the two was amicable, this latest development has caused their divorce to become contentious.

When you’re so legit that you wear TWO flannels and acid wash to work. #plaidisrad pic.twitter.com/GmUueFgF19 — Celeste (@CelesteBonin) February 23, 2017

And this, according to the latest WWE news from The Daily Star, is also causing a financial burden on the former WWE superstar. Since leaving the WWE, the only form of income that Kaitlyn/Celeste has is her clothing line, Celestial Bodiez, which is a fitness wear line designed for bodybuilders like herself.

“Taking to Instagram, Kaitlyn – who now goes by her real name Celeste Bonin – said PJ had hijacked her website. She told her fans: “To address the rumours and everything that’s flying around on the internet, PJ and I are splitting up. “It has been my decision, we have been trying to keep it amicable, but today PJ decided to take ownership of the Celestial Bodiez domain.” Announcing a temporary move to a new website, celestialbodiezz.com, Ms Bonin apologized to her customers for the trouble.”

The former Diva has remained out of the spotlight since she first got married to Braun. Now, however, with her finances — and her private life — hitting the skids, could she return to the wrestling ring once again, if only for money purposes?

According to the latest WWE news from Comic Book, if Kaitlyn/Celeste does come back to the WWE, she’ll be ON the SmackDown brand, like she was before.

“In July 2010, Braun signed a developmental contract with WWE. Later that year, she competed in and won the all-female third season of NXT, thus earning a spot on the main roster. Kaitlyn is most remembered for her time on SmackDown, where she aligned with her “bestie” AJ. As “The Chickbusters,” the two gal pals sought to run through the SmackDown Divas division. Kaitlyn won the WWE Divas Championship in January 2013 and held the title for five months. On January 8, 2014, Kaitlyn lost to friend turned foe turned friend, AJ Lee and then decided to leave WWE.”

Celeste also announced that her husband’s company, Blackstone Labs, will no longer be a part of her company, and she won’t be seeking any financial compensation from his company.

Our thoughts go out to Kaitlyn/Celeste during this admittedly difficult time, and we hope that things get better for her soon.

