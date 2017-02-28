NBA Trades: Andrew Bogut To Join Deron Williams, LeBron James In Cavs?

Philadelphia 76ers officially released Andrew Bogut on Monday, as it completed buyouts. According to reports, the Australian player will be in talks with a number of teams to consider his chances. Bogut is scheduled to have his waivers cleared on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET. League sources suggest the player is going to talk with officials from Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets. Reports also suggest that he is going to have talks with Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs as well. Meanwhile, Cavs have picked up Deron Williams.

These last two years in Dallas have meant so much. I am grateful to the organization for giving… https://t.co/3FVR7CgXUA — Deron Williams (@DeronWilliams) February 24, 2017

Cavs have been missing a sound backup point guard for Kyrie Irving. Now that they have Williams, things should be easier. The two-time Olympic gold medalist said signing for the Cavaliers were the “best fit” for him. He said the team was interested in signing him during the offseason. He reminded that he had played with players like Kyle Korver and LeBron James. In addition to feeling comfortable in the team, Williams said he would play a significant role. Earlier in 2015, Williams considered the option to sign for Cavs. However, it was not possible that time. Now that Matthew Dellavedova is with Milwaukee Bucks, the doors got open. “It was kind of an easy decision for me, I think,” Deron Williams said.

Since 76ers waived Andrew Bogut, speculations are rife about his next choice. According to ESPN, the Australian player is most likely to join the Cavaliers, who signed Bogut’s Mavericks colleague Deron Williams. According to Mavericks sources, Bogut is expected choose Cavs after he finishes talks with other teams. If he joins the Cavaliers, he will also have playoff eligibility since he was released before Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Deron Williams is all praise for his new teammate LeBron James. These two know each other since there played together in the Olympics on two occasions. Williams said he wanted to play with someone like James who would bring “so much to the table.” He called James “the best player in the game.” According to Deron Williams, the kind of intensity and leadership he brings to the game is contagious. James, for his part, returned the compliment. “He’s played in big games before so you know he won’t shy away in the moment,” LeBron James said. “And he can knock down shots and he can play-make.”

According to NBC Sports, Andrew Bogut was never expected to stay with Philadelphia 76ers. Technically, it is possible for him to go back to the Golden State Warriors. However, reports suggest that he would rather choose Cleveland Cavaliers. If Bogut joins Cavs, he will play alongside Tristan Thompson. While the Australian player is considered a fine rebounder and passer, he has not been quite effective in recent times. He also suffered hamstring, knee and calf injuries this season. Cavs might play the gamble to include him for a playoff run. Alternately, it might rest him so that he might have the chance to integrate with the system and get back for the Eastern Conference.

Calvin Watkins from ESPN earlier tweeted that Houston Rockets were not serious about the Australian player. “Wing defender or another big is what they desire,” he wrote. It will be interesting to if Andrew Bogut still considers joining Rockets or join his former teammate Deron Williams In Cavs.

Source said Rockets not serious about acquiring Andrew Bogut if & when he’s brought out. Wing defender or another big is what they desire. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) February 27, 2017

