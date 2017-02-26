WWE News: Shane McMahon And Undertaker Revealed As Best Draw Of WrestleMania 32

Under the bright lights of WrestleMania, all of the WWE puts their best foot forward to make the night one to never forget. From the production crew, to the wrestlers to even Vince McMahon himself, all hands are on deck once a year in hopes of making WrestleMania the true best show each year. The true Road to WrestleMania begins at the Royal Rumble. Whoever wins that match is normally slated to face a WWE champion of his choosing at the Grandaddy of Them All.

At WrestleMania 32, McMahon put together a star-studded lineup, but most of them failed to deliver on the hype. The Intercontinental championship battle royal may have been the best overall match of the evening. Zack Ryder, who finally heard his entrance music at a WrestleMania, captured the prestigious belt. Brock Lesnar faced Dean Ambrose in a very forgetful match in which the Beast Incarnate reigned supreme. Roman Reigns beat Triple H for the WWE championship. One thing the WWE fan’s weren’t thrilled about.

There was a missed opportunity that McMahon had with Reigns and Triple H. To create even more hype for the hated WWE superstar, the WWE had a chance to turn him heel when the timing was just right. That could’ve created a buzz around someone who needs an adjustment for his character. The match that happened before Reigns’ was the best moment at WrestleMania 32. Shane McMahon and the Undertaker faced each other for the first time and delivered.

If it wasn’t Shane’s dive off the top of the cell or the Undertaker’s overall aura, these two had a great spot match that had the WWE Universe on its feet. Even though the WWE championship was the main event, they weren’t the biggest draw, according to Dave Meltzer.

Due to the Undertaker’s name and Shane’s popularity, that isn’t a big surprise. However, this year won’t have the same effect. As of right now, Shane is rumored to face AJ Styles at WrestleMania, while the Undertaker is presumably going to face Reigns, according to WrestleZone.com.

“Despite the fact that Reigns will likely be booed out of the building the night of WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Vince McMahon has been wanting to do Roman Reigns vs The Undertaker for awhile now, and with ‘Taker’s health and future in question, ‘Mania 33 might be the last big chance Vince has to book the match. As noted, Undertaker was said to be really hurting after the Royal Rumble match, and despite having hip surgery back in 2016, he eventually needs complete hip replacement surgery, which he has been putting off until after her retires.”

As the WWE continues to finalize plans after WWE Fast Lane, they will have to decide on who will actually main event WrestleMania. Undertaker and Reigns won’t be the main event, unless Vince wants to truly test the waters with the WWE Universe. Unlike 2014, Reigns isn’t over with the fans as he once was. There’s another match that could take over the headlining act of WrestleMania. According to a recent report by the Inquisitr, there’s now talk of not putting the WWE championship on Goldberg at Fast Lane.

The first two interactions between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar both ended up the same way. Goldberg got the better of the two matchups and defeated the Beast Incarnate by pinfall and elimination at the Royal Rumble. WWE officials wanted Goldberg to remain strong throughout their mini rivalry. It’s working, but that isn’t doing Lesnar any favors. He and Paul Heyman can only work well in a well-booked environment. If they can write it the proper way, Goldberg and Lesnar will draw the most tickets in Orlando.

[Featured image by WWE]