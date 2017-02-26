Apple To Release White iPhone 7, Red iPhone 7S, Upgraded iPhone SE

Three new Apple iPhones could see the light of day this March before the much-awaited iPhone 8: a white iPhone 7, a red iPhone 7S, and an upgraded iPhone SE.

The iPhone 8 is undoubtedly Apple’s biggest most-anticipated smartphone of the year, but despite the number of rumors, speculations, and leaks that circulated regarding the iPhone 8, Apple has remained tight-lipped about details and a release date, and could very well keep its silence until September.

But if you’re itching to replace your ancient iPhone 5 and don’t have the money for the upcoming iPhone 8, then these two upcoming iPhones could fit your budget and needs just fine.

The past iPhones have tried to offered a bit of variation in its colors. The iPhone 6 and iPhone 5s came in gold, silver, and gray. The beloved iPhone SE gave even much more leeway in terms of color, offering a space gray, gold, silver, and rose gold variant. Even the older iPhone 5 came in a black or white version.

The iPhone 7 was not any different and Apple tried to up the ante by offering more color variants to suit every taste. When the iPhone 7 released in September 2016, it offered five different variants: rose gold, gold, silver, and two shades of black.

But it looks like five colors are not just enough for the ever-demanding market anymore. There are speculations that Apple could be planning to introduce a jet white variant to the iPhone 7, according to the Deccan Chronicle. This report comes from Japanese blog Macotakara, who wrote that the white version will be in addition to the existing iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 plus colors.

But if you think white is too plain, or if an iPhone 7 is just too boring, you might be pleased to know that a bolder color could also be in store for the iPhone 7S, an upgrade to the iPhone 7 that will precede September’s iPhone 8.

OMG RUMORED RED IPHONE 7. IT LOOKS SO PRETTY ;; pic.twitter.com/0TB9CzYrSe — 리아 ^_________^ (@paulisteu) February 21, 2017

9 to 5 Mac reported that this is the second time rumors about a red-colored iPhone 7S could be hitting the market this 2017. This speculation also comes from the way of Macotakara, who is one of the more credible sources of rumors regarding Apple products and devices. In fact, Macotakara was the first site to leak the information that Apple would remove the headphone jack in the iPhone 7 back in 2015.

“According to the information source in the supplier in Taiwan, they said the new model of iPhone launched in 2017 would be iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus which are the updated version of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. “They say that the basic design remains the same, and that the update is only the change of the CPU to A11 chip, and it does not seem to come together with either the wireless charge or glass chassis. “And, it would highly probably that the color in Red would be added in the color line.”

Apple has always offered an “S” version since the iPhone 4, which altered very little in terms of design and features. Just like the iPhone 4S, iPhone 5S, and the iPhons 6S, the difference between the regular version and the “S” versions usually lies on the upgraded chipset. This is why analysts are expecting a chipset upgrade in the iPhone 7S, as well, in addition to the red variant.

If you’re a fan of Apple’s budget smartphone, too, which is the iPhone SE, reports are circulating that an upgraded iPhone SE could also join the iPhone lineup.

Digital Trends reported that the iPhone SE, surprisingly, performed exceptionally well in the U.S. and Europe in 2016. This is why it could be logical for Apple to release an upgrade to the iPhone SE this year, alongside the iPhone 7S release posited in March.

Gadgets 360 stated that there have been reports of upgraded iPhone SE units getting assembled at a contract manufacturer’s plant in Bengaluru. And these iPhone SE units are 128 GB variants, which could be in addition to the older 16 GB and 64 GB models. These 128 GB iPhone SE models could tap a new market altogether.

Reports are putting the release of these new iPhone models by March, around the annual Apple Special Event. For the last few years, Apple held Apple Special Events during March and September and this year’s March Apple Special Event could see the new iPhone 7, iPhone 7S, and iPhone SE since the September event could be reserved for the iPhone 8.

[Featured image by Sean Gallup/Getty Images]