Golden State Warriors Rumors: Dubs Release Briante Weber, To Sign Jose Calderon

The Golden State Warriors did not make a move prior to the NBA’s Trade Deadline on February 23, but it appears that they are not opposed to shaking up their roster

Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury tweeted early Sunday morning that the Warriors are expected to sign Jose Calderon once he works out a buyout from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Warriors are expected to sign Jose Calderon once he works out a buyout with the Lakers, per team sources. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 26, 2017

Slater’s tweet came after Briante Weber was informed of his release following the Dubs 112-95 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. Coach Steve Kerr announced the team’s decision to cut ties with Weber at his press conference according to Slater. Kerr said that the team will add an another point guard to fill the 15th spot on the roster.

“It’ll be a point guard.We think we have something in place, but it’s not finalized. Got to wait until it’s official.”

Golden State had to make a decision on whether to sign Weber for the rest of the season or release the second-year point guard by Sunday per ESPN. The Warriors initially signed Weber to a 10-day contract on Feb 4. They re-signed him to another 10-day contract on Feb. 14.

Weber appeared in seven games during his tenure with the Warriors, averaging 1.7 points while shooting 35.7 percent from the field in 6.6 minutes per game. He saw his most extensive action with the team in the Dubs’ 132-110 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 13. In 24 minutes versus the Nuggets, Weber produced two points and doled out three assists though he did not turn the ball over.

Weber is a defensive- oriented player who is extremely quick and possesses strong hands. His biggest problem is that he can’t shoot, making only 35.7 percent of his shots from the field in 14 career games. The 24-year-old has also played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat. Prior to signing with Golden State, Weber was averaging 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 3.26 steals in 36.8 minutes for the Sioux Falls SkyForce, the Heat’s D-League affiliate.

Slater said that several teams have already inquired about Weber with the Charlotte Hornets showing the most interest.

“He’s going to be snapped up,” Kerr said. “I’m hopeful he can go somewhere where he can get more playing time than here. As I mentioned when we signed him, I liked the roster balance, I liked to be able to finish games with a more natural lineup out there. That’s what we are going to continue to do with the guy who is going to come in next.”

Charlotte (25-33) snapped its five-game losing streak with a 99-85 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. The Hornets, who are three games out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, have an open roster space as they have just 14 players under contract. Point guard is an area of need as backup Ramon Sessions is currently out after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Veteran Brian Roberts is also on the team’s point guard depth chart.

Calderon is still a member of the Lakers though it is generally thought that he will get released by Wednesday, which is the last day that players can be released and retain playoff eligibility for their next team as reported by Marc Stein of ESPN. Calderon is a candidate to be released as he is not in the Lakers’ future plans, and the team took on the 35-year-old’s salary because the Chicago Bulls offered them two- second round picks to do so.

Calderon is in the final year of his contract and is making $7.7 million.

Calderon has only seen the floor for just five minutes in the past nine games. He has appeared in 24 games overall, producing 3.3 points and 2.1 assists in 12.2 minutes a game. Calderon is shooting 41.6 percent from the floor and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc this season.

Golden State (49-9) clinched its fifth straight playoff appearance on Saturday night. And while they have the best record in basketball, and an open roster spot, the Warriors could use an upgrade to their bench.

Calderon is very crafty and is an excellent facilitator. He is also a knockdown shooter when he gets his feet set, draining 47.3 percent of his shots for his career including 41.1 percent of his long distance shots. Calderon does have some deficiencies on the defensive end as he does not have the ability to stay in front of opposing point guards, anymore.

[Primary Image Ron Jenkins/AP Images]