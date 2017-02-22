Kurt Angle Explains Why John Cena Is The Greatest WWE Star Of All Time

Last week, Kurt Angle, who is set to headline this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class in Orlando, Florida, did an interview with Forbes where he named John Cena as the greatest WWE superstar of all time. Some liked Angle’s pick, some didn’t. But, our Olympic Hero recently explained why he thinks the 16-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion is the best ever.

Earlier in the week, Angle took to his official blog to explain why, in his opinion, John Cena is the greatest WWE star of all time, with his main point being that nobody, including himself, has ever been a top guy in the top professional wrestling company in the world for as long as John Cena has.

“John Cena has been on top for 14 years. He’s been the “go to” guy for that long. Is he the best technical wrestler ever? No. Not even close. But what he’s been able to accomplish is unparalleled. The fact is, John Cena has consistently stayed healthy and stayed ‘out of trouble’ for his entire career. Are there better wrestlers who have tied or even come close to his accomplishments? Yes. Ric Flair. Triple H. Hulk Hogan. Undertaker. Randy Orton. Is Ric Flair a better wrestler? Of course. So is Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold and Triple H and Undertaker and, yes, even yours truly. But none of us were able to stay on top as the marquee guy for as long as Cena.”

Whether or not you agree with Angle’s opinion, the fact is that there have really only been four top guys since wrestling exploded in the mid-80s: Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and John Cena. You could argue that Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and Triple H belong on that list, because they carried the company as the top guy for a period of time. But, Cena is a bigger star than all of them, with the exception of Steve Austin and The Rock.

Angle was very instrumental in John Cena’s development, as he was the first big name that Cena worked with after he got called up to the main roster in 2002. In fact, Cena’s first ever match on the main roster was against Kurt Angle, and, who knows? Maybe the two will meet again if Angle returns to WWE television after his Hall of Fame induction.

It does look like John Cena’s time as WWE’s top guy is coming to an end, as he’s starting to accept more non-WWE related offers. Apparently, some people in Hollywood think that Cena could be the second coming of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, which is why he’s been getting so many offers to do outside projects.

As of right now, Cena is scheduled to team with his girlfriend Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33, where the couple will take on The Miz and his wife Maryse in a mixed tag team match. It’ll be Cena’s last match in WWE for a while, possibly until November, as he’s not advertised for any shows until Survivor Series following WrestleMania.

Originally, Cena was supposed to take on The Undertaker at this year’s WrestleMania, but WWE decided to change The Deadman’s opponent to Roman Reigns, because Vince McMahon wants to build someone up for the future, because he knows that Cena’s days as a full timer are likely over.

Cena, who will turn 40 on April 23, has said that he will wrestle for as long as he’s physically able to. Of course, he probably won’t wrestle on a full time basis ever again, but he’ll always be around in some capacity.

[Featured Image by WWE]