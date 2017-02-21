WWE Video: Vince McMahon Fires The Rock On ‘Raw’

Before Monday’s Raw show went on the air, pro wrestling legend turned Hollywood megastar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared in front of the live crowd at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. But, the “Great One’s” appearance wasn’t the only surprise appearance that took place before the show went on the air.

Right as The Rock was wrapping up his pre-show appearance, WWE chairman Vince McMahon came out, and he fired the future WWE Hall of Famer. Of course, he didn’t really fire The Rock as it was all just part of the entertainment portion of the program. Firing people on-camera is what Vince McMahon is known for, and he probably wanted to deliver his famous “YOU’RE FIRED!!!” catchphrase during his appearance.

WWE hasn’t yet posted the video of The Rock getting fired by Vince McMahon, but a couple members of the audience were able to capture the moment and tweet it out.

Oddly enough, Vince probably wanted to really fire The Rock because of what he did after the show went of the air. If you haven’t already heard, The Rock called CM Punk in the middle of the ring, and the WWE chairman wasn’t happy about it. In fact, according to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince tried to stop The Rock from calling Punk during his appearance. So, it’s clear that WWE’s head man isn’t exactly thrilled with the “People’s Champion” at the moment.

“The Rock was on the phone for a long time, CM Punk was out walking his dog, and tweeted a big thank you to Los Angeles. The crowd was going nuts chanting his name, then Vince sent a referee down to the ring to tell Rock to stop calling CM Punk.”

As many of you know, WWE and CM Punk have been at odds ever since Punk left the company in January of 2014. As of this writing, Punk is involved in a lawsuit with WWE doctor Chris Amann, and, according to the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Vince McMahon is bankrolling Amann’s lawsuit against him.

Unlike most WWE superstars, The Rock can pretty much do whatever he wants when he has a live microphone in his hand, so while the company brass wasn’t happy about what he did after the show went off the air, they’ll likely still use him on their shows whenever they can. In fact, he’ll probably have a big role in this year’s WrestleMania show. So, don’t expect this to have a negative impact on The Rock’s WWE future.

As for what The Rock will end up doing at WrestleMania 33, well, for now, we don’t really know. But, we do know one thing, it won’t involve him wrestling because there’s an insurance issue which is preventing him from doing so. Furthermore, if the plan is for him to wrestle, WWE would’ve announced his opponent by now.

Last year, The Rock did have a match at WrestleMania 32, but it wasn’t exactly a competitive match, as it was over in less than 10 seconds. So, if he ends up getting physical at this year’s show, don’t expect him to take any bumps.

It’s been reported by Wrestle Talk TV that The Rock is interested in doing an in-ring segment with his Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel at WrestleMania 33. The newest installment in the Fast and Furious series, which is called The Fate of the Furious, is scheduled to hit theaters on April 14, which is less than two weeks after WrestleMania. So, it’s easy to see why The Rock wants to do a segment with his co-star at WWE’s biggest show of the year.

[Featured Image by WWE]