Philadelphia Eagles News: 2017 NFL Mock Draft, Free Agency Latest Rumors

No matter how you look at the 2016 campaign of the Philadelphia Eagles, the bright spot remains to be in the quarterback position. When Howie Roseman gambled for that top-10 pick a year ago and paid a handsome price for it, he surely did tread the thin line between madness and brilliance.

But, as it turns out, it was all worth it. The Philadelphia Eagles, at that time, was in desperate need to fill the starting position of the quarterback, and Carson Wentz fell into their lap for the 2nd overall pick in the 2016 draft. They got what they hoped for, and perhaps more than what they needed as the former North Dakota State University standout turned out to be a cornerstone material for the Eagles franchise that is devoid of one.

Now, it is time to build around their franchise quarterback, wrote the PhiladelphiaEagles.com. The Eagles can take either the free agency route or go the way of the draft. But, they had better do well on both if they hope of ever surpassing the 7-9 win-loss card in 2016.

The Philadelphia Eagles got some stability in the QB position, and now they just need to find suitable players to help Wentz keep the team’s offense running smoothly and facilitate his growth in his sophomore season in the process.

The 2017 NFL draft could provide some answers for the Philadelphia Eagles should they decide to fill the wide receiver or running back positions, CSN Philly noted.

For the wideout position, the Philadelphia Eagles can either go for Corey Davis from Western Michigan or Mike Williams of the Clemson Tigers.

Williams was impressive during his team’s National Championship victory against Alabama where he tallied an eight-catch, 94-yard performance.

“Wide receiver has been a position of frustration for the Eagles, and it’s imperative they add at least one more reliable pass-catcher next year, or they risk slowing the development of Carson Wentz,” says ESPN’s Mel Kiper in his Mock Draft 2.0. “This is a spot where the Eagles could be considering another position (tackle comes to mind), but the value isn’t there in some cases, and with Williams it definitely is. He’s a great, big target for Wentz to work with.”

Davis, on the one hand, is another great option at the position. He made the college record books with his amazing career stats playing for the Broncos with 331 catches, 5,278 yards, and 52 touchdowns.

If the Philadelphia Eagle, however, would opt for a running back, Dalvin Cook is the best bet for the position. Cook is the biggest catch among running backs in the draft. In his last year in college, Cook accounted for 19 touchdowns to up his career total to 48 touchdowns. And, Josh Norris of Rotoworld could not agree more. He has Cook at No. 14 for the Eagles in his own Mock Draft.

“I love Dalvin Cook’s game,” Norris said. “The Eagles offense can shift with any ‘type’ of running back. They showed that in 2016. Cook is a big play threat who also wins after contact.”

Meanwhile, one intriguing free agency scenario for the Philadelphia Eagles is a potential reunion with LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson, as reported by ESPN. Jackson is bound to become a free agent, while reports surfaced about McCoy being released by the Buffalo Bills as part of the team’s cost-cutting measures. The two were previously cut from the Philadelphia Eagles roster by ex-coach Chip Kelly.

Another free agency rumor for the Philadelphia Eagles involves Connor Barwin. According to NJ.com, there are multiple teams that have expressed willingness to trade for the defensive end. But, whether the Philadelphia Eagles is really willing to part ways with Barwin still remains to be seen.

