NBA Trade News: Pistons’ Reggie Jackson Captures Interest Of Magic

In the latest NBA trade news, the Detroit Pistons received another offer for Reggie Jackson. The Orlando Magic were the latest team to inquire about the point guard and a package deal was already placed on the table. It features two NBA veterans in D.J. Augustin and Jeff Green.

ESPN reported the trade negotiation between the Pistons and the Magic. It appears that Orlando is already the third NBA team that wants to trade for Jackson. The Minnesota Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans targeted the playmaker, although the latter are no longer interested.

The Pistons, specifically Stan Van Gundy, are being inconsistent when it comes to trade talks involving Jackson. When he was linked to the Timberwolves, Van Gundy, the team’s head coach and president of basketball operations, stated that there is no trade happening.

Now, Van Gundy is back in the news and is saying the Pistons have “struggled” since Jackson returned from knee and thumb injuries. In his absence, they went 11-10 but currently, they are at 27-30, just enough to hold the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Despite all the speculations, Jackson is still playing well but his numbers decreased. In 36 games (all starts), he is averaging 15.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 5.6 assists. Last season, he put up a better stat line as he recorded 18.8 points (career-best), 3.2 rebounds, with 6.2 assists. In that campaign, the 26-year-old helped his squad reach the playoffs, but they were swept in the first round by the reigning NBA champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It was mentioned that if Detroit ships Jackson to Orlando for Augustin and Green, one more player must be included to match the salary. If a deal materializes, this would be another big NBA trade news this year.

Augustin had the chance to play for Detroit during the 2014-15 season. However, his stint immediately ended as he was part of a trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The former ninth overall pick (2008 NBA Draft) is averaging 8.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, and three assists as a backup point guard for Orlando.

Meanwhile, Green is in his first year with the Magic. The seasoned big man is also a reserve for the team and is tallying 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per outing. The 30-year-old’s scoring and rebounding numbers are so far the worst in his NBA career.

NBA.com suggested that Jackson could be a young veteran option at point guard for the Magic. The former Boston College standout is only 26 and his game will still develop. This sounds good for the franchise because it is in line with its goal of getting younger, but this may be bad news for Elfrid Payton who is being groomed as Orlando’s main player at the No. 1 position.

It is unknown why the Pistons would say “yes” to Augustin and Green. Perhaps the greatest gain they will get out of this trade is the experience of the two, especially Green who is a playoff veteran. They could also help boost the bench which is important if a team desires to truly contend in the NBA.

These NBA trade news and rumors might be signs of things to come in Motor City. Aside from Jackson, Detroit also looks at former All-Star center Andre Drummond as a trade piece. They are the stars for the Pistons but if the organization wants to deal them away, this likely means a rebuilding process may be occurring soon.

Inconsistencies have marred the Pistons’ present run. They scored big wins against excellent teams and had some winning streaks, but they also suffered tough defeats. They will continue their NBA season on the 23rd hosting the Charlotte Hornets.

