WWE News: Chris Jericho Injured? Brock Lesnar Responsible For Injuring Him During ‘Royal Rumble’ Match?

Despite the fact that Chris Jericho wrestled a match with Sami Zayn on Raw last night, there is speculation he is suffering from an injury that may have been caused by Brock Lesnar during the Royal Rumble match this past Sunday. Heading into the WWE Royal Rumble, Jericho was favored to be the last man standing in the Royal Rumble match. He lasted for over an hour, but he came up a little short and failed to get the win.

Fortunately for Y2J, he’s still the United States Champion and the Universal Champion is still with Kevin Owens after the Royal Rumble. Jericho bragged about being the “61-minute man” before losing a match to Sami Zayn and then being put through an announce table by Braun Strowman on Raw. Obviously, Jericho is banged up after the last two nights, but there is speculation that he’s suffering from a more serious injury.

Chris Jericho lasted for over an hour in the Royal Rumble match on Sunday, but he was also outside of the ring for a great deal of his time in the match. To the casual observer, he seemed to be nursing some kind of an injury while the action continued inside the ring. Now, there is a rumor going around that Chris Jericho is injured and some people within the WWE Universe are pointing the finger of blame at Brock Lesnar.

According to a new report, Chris Jericho tweaked his ankle during the Royal Rumble match while working with Brock Lesnar. Since Lesnar didn’t enter the Royal Rumble until late, Jericho wasn’t hurt until last few minutes of the match. Thankfully, his ankle “injury” isn’t serious, and he won’t miss any time on WWE TV.

Obviously, Jericho was healthy enough to wrestle a full match with Sami Zayn and work the table spot with Strowman on Raw. However, he’s had a rough 24 hours and will need to rest over the next couple of days to recover from the ring time he’s put in this week. WWE officials still have some big potential plans for Y2J heading into WWE FastLane and Wrestlemania 33, so he is still needed for the next few months.

It’s been reported that Jericho is finishing up his run with WWE right now. He’s expected to finish his latest run with WWE shortly after Wrestlemania 33, which is a year longer than his run was originally planned to be. The assumption is that Chris Jericho will be putting an exclamation point on his current run by feuding with Kevin Owens on the grandest stage of them all after several months of buildup between the two men.

The rumor is that WWE officials are planning for Kevin Owens to lose the WWE Universal Championship to Goldberg at WWE FastLane in early March. After that, the feud between Jericho and Owens would finally happen over the United States title at Wrestlemania 33. There is still a chance that WWE may do something else with both men on the grandest stage of them all this year, but their rivalry has been a long time coming.

It’s unfortunate that Chris Jericho’s run with WWE needs to end due to his commitments to Fozzy, but the WWE Universe has had Y2J for a year longer than anyone originally planned, so he’s quite literally been the gift that keeps on giving. The feud with AJ Styles was phenomenal. He’s worked with several new wrestlers over the past year and has been influential in helping Kevin Owens get over as a WWE World Champion.

As of this writing, there is no timetable for his return to WWE programming. In fact, it’s likely he will take a long break from the WWE ring in 2017, but there are few men who deserve it more than Jericho. The WWE Universe will welcome him back with open arms whenever he is ready. But for now, there is still roughly two months of Jericho left. Y2J still has a lot of work to do with WWE before walking out of the door in Orlando.

