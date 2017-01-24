WWE News: The Reason Goldberg’s Head Was Bleeding – What Happened With Goldberg, The Undertaker, And Brock Lesnar After ‘Raw’ Went Off The Air?

Last night on Monday Night Raw, there was an epic showdown to finish things off as Goldberg and Brock Lesnar met face-to-face for the first time since Survivor Series. That wasn’t all, though, as The Undertaker shockingly showed up to really end the Royal Rumble go-home show in phenomenal fashion. A few questions remain, though, such as what happened after Raw went off the air and why was Goldberg’s head bleeding?

Goldberg was set to end the evening for the final segment of Monday Night Raw, and after making his long backstage walk and ring entrance, many fans noticed his head was bleeding. It was a rather odd and strange sight to see considering he had done nothing but leave his dressing room and walk out into the spotlight.

Yet, as he spoke, there was the blood trickling down his head.

The bleeding was kind of strange to see, but it wasn’t anything that longtime wrestling fans had not seen before. If you were a fan of wrestling during Goldberg’s time in WCW, then, seeing him come out to the ring with blood on his head is something that had happened a number of times, and it was due to his getting ready.

As reported by Heavy, the bleeding from Goldberg’s head likely came from him headbutting a door or wall before walking out. Announcer Corey Graves did make note of it during Monday Night Raw and said it is something the former world champion does before every entrance. With that, he began bleeding, but the official website of WWE did photoshop it out in post-Raw pics.

Right before Paul Heyman came out to introduce his client Brock Lesnar, Goldberg wasn’t just bleeding, but he had been stammering and stumbling over his words. Fans noticed it right away.

Still, he made it through, the bleeding stopped, and things calmed down after a few minutes. From that point, Brock Lesnar came out and entered the squared circle to have a staredown with Goldberg. A moment or two later, the gong tolled and the lights went out to a huge ovation, and then, The Undertaker appeared as the lights came back up.

This was a showdown that no-one really saw coming at all, and it was a great set-up for this Sunday’s Royal Rumble.

At this point, the cameras stopped rolling and Monday Night Raw ended, but fans were still in attendance and watching this take place. Wrestling Inc. reported that there was no physical interaction between the three superstars and that shortly after the cameras stopped, Brock Lesnar exited and headed backstage.

The two superstars left standing side-by-side gave each other a look before Goldberg hopped out of the ring and also headed out of the arena. A minute later, The Undertaker did his iconic kneel-down pose in the center of the squared circle, left to smoke and music, and raised his hand to honor the crowd.

Interestingly enough, Goldberg spoke with Sporting News just hours before yesterday’s Monday Night Raw, and one of the things he was asked about was possibly being in the ring with The Undertaker. No-one knew what would happen yesterday evening, but fans know that they could face off in the Royal Rumble.

Goldberg said he was looking forward to the opportunity to share some time with someone who has been in wrestling for such a long time.

“Yeah. I knew him before he got in the business. We were friends before he started wrestling. It’s amazing that we haven’t been in the same ring together before. I will honestly say that he’s probably the one I’m looking forward to introducing myself in ring more than anyone.”

Even though the three iconic WWE legends stood in the ring together, nothing at all really happened after Monday Night Raw went off the air. Sure, the cameras stopped rolling, but they weren’t going to give away that encounter until the Royal Rumble. With that mystery solved, many fans in attendance had to wonder why Goldberg was bleeding during his in-ring segment with Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker, and unfortunately, it is nothing overly exciting.

