Watch Green Bay Packers Vs. Atlanta Falcons Live Stream: Kickoff Time, Preview, How To Watch Free Online

The Green Bay Packers face an uphill battle as they travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, in a game that will live stream from the Georgia Dome — the final game ever in that stadium — that will earn the winner a place in the ultimate NFL game, the Super Bowl. Behind future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay has been installed as a six point underdogs in what projects to be perhaps the highest-scoring contest of this season’s NFL playoffs.

Both teams come into the game with high-flying offenses keyed by their elite quarterbacks — but porous defenses that rank among the worst of the 12 teams that qualified for the NFL Playoffs in 2016. The Falcons defense allowed a whopping 25.4 points per game this season, worst among the playoff teams and a dismal 27th overall in the league.

Meanwhile, the Packers D doesn’t look much better, ranking just 21st in the NFL in terms of points allowed, at 24.3 per game.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFC Conference Championship playoff game on Sunday, see the information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Eastern Time, 12:05 Pacific, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, January 22.

While a victory would give the Packers a shot at the franchise’s fourth Super Bowl victory — they last won in Super Bowl 45, in the 2010 NFL season — the Falcons have never won a Super Bowl and have appeared in only one since the franchise was founded in 1966.

That lone appearance came in Super Bowl 33, capping off the 1998 season — with Atlanta falling to the Denver Broncos by a lopsided 34-19 score.

In their lone meeting this season, Atlanta came out on top, edging Green Bay 33-32 at the Georgia Dome on October 30, thanks to an 11-yard touchdown pass by Ryan with just 31 seconds left on the clock.

Can the favored Green Bay Packers get the better of the NFL’s likely MVP winner — in the Georgia Dome? Or can Atlanta’s veteran quarterback Matt Ryan lead the Atlanta Falcons into their first Super Bowl since 1998? To find out, watch the Green Bay Packers Vs. Atlanta Falcons NFC Championship playoff game live stream from the 71,000-seat Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia, with streaming video provided by Fox Sports Go at this link, or by downloading the Fox Sports Go app to watch on tablet computers. NFL games on Fox Sports Go are not available for viewing on smartphones due to contractual agreements. Fox Sports Go also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV and Roku set-top streaming devices, allowing fans to watch the Packers vs. Falcons NFC Championship showdown streaming live to their TV sets.

As an alternative, for fans who are unable to access Fox Sports Go, the Sling TV “Blue” package offers the Fox Network in select markets, including most major United States regions, and offers a seven-day free trial — enabling fans to watch the much-anticipated matchup legally and for free. To sign up, visit this link.

To find out which local markets make Fox available via Sling TV, and where the Packers vs. Falcons game will be available to stream free, see the chart on the page at this link.

