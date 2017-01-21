Watch Ghana Vs. Mali Football Live Online: Start Time, Streaming Video For Saturday’s Africa Cup Of Nations Match

Fans can watch the Ghana vs. Mali football match live online and see which of the rival team can seize control of Group D in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The teams will meet on Saturday in Stade de Port-Gentil. The match is set to start at 5 p.m. local time (4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET) and it will be broadcast on a number of international partners and also available live online (a link to the streaming video can be found below).

Ghana is currently atop the Group D table after a win over Uganda in their opening match, while Mali played Egypt to a draw.

Though Ghana is seen as a favorite, the players said there was room for improvement from the win over Uganda, the Evening Standard noted. Ghana forward Andre Ayew — whose penalty ended up being the game-winner against Uganda — said the team is focused on taking on Mali and coming out with a victory.

“We are not interested about our opponents. We are looking to win all our games to top the group,” Ayew said.

And Ghana also suffered a big setback in the win. Defender Baba Rahman tore his left ACL during the win, and has already flown back to Libreville for testing. The Ghana Football Association said after the match that the Chelsea defender would return to Germany for more testing. It’s likely he will also receive surgery.

“The Ghana medical team led by Dr. Adam Baba revealed that the defender suffered “a rupture of the meniscus and a particular tear of the anterior cruciate ligament with fluid collection in the left knee,’ ” the Ghana Football Association noted in a statement.

“A Ghana team official will accompany the defender on the journey to Germany on Thursday evening.”

The loss of Baba Rahman will make it particularly difficult for Ghana coach Avram Grant, who said this week he was unsure who would be stepping up to fill Baba’s role.

“I am still thinking about who will replace Baba,” Grant said (via One Football). “He is a wonderful player and it is sad that he got injured. We wish him a quick recovery.”

The former Chelsea coach noted that every game and every point will be critical if his team is to win the Africa Cup of Nations.

“In this tournament at the start it’s important to take the points and then you have to come to your best at the right time,” Grant said (via One Football).

“In the last tournament we played very good against Senegal in the first game and we lost, even if at the end of the day we got to the final, so we just want to take the three points.

“Of course we can play better but this is a tournament and every game will be different.”

There will be plenty to watch on Mali’s end as well, including left winger Bakary Sako. While Sako hasn’t seen a lot of playing time with his current home at Crystal Palace, the Africa Cup of Nations tournament could be his time to shine, One Football noted.

“With Ghana heading into this match as favorites, Sako’s pace and power could be key to unlocking the Black Stars’ defense,” One Football noted.

Fans who watch the Ghana vs. Mali football match live online could see a very close match. The teams have met four times in international competition and have two wins apiece.

Ghana will be seeking its fifth straight win in AFCON matches, which would be the biggest run the team has ever had.

