WWE News And Rumor Roundup: Five Possible ‘Royal Rumble’ 2017 Winners

If you are a fan of WWE wrestling you will be aware that we are just over one-week away from the 2017 Royal Rumble. The first big PPV of the year takes place at the 60,000 seat Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on January 29. The Royal Rumble has been a WWE highlight for 30 years, and it often gives us clues as to how WWE storylines will develop through the year. For those not familiar with the Royal Rumble, the event begins with two wrestlers in the ring. A new combatant enters the Royal Rumble ring every 90 seconds until all 30 stars have become involved.

Royal Rumble competitors are eliminated when they are thrown over the top rope and both of his feet hit the floor. The winner is the last man standing. By WWE tradition the winner of the Royal Rumble secures a World Championship bout at WrestleMania, the WWE’s annual showcase event. The Royal Rumble is often a platform for returning wrestling stars, and for infrequent performers.

As you might imagine, the WWE universe is awash with rumors as the Royal Rumble approaches. Speculation on who might enter, and who might win the Royal Rumble, is reaching fever pitch. With so many theories around here is a roundup of who the rumor mill suggests could win the Royal Rumble, and a couple of suggestions as to who won’t.

You can rule out Donald Trump or Barack Obama winning the 2017 Royal Rumble. As was reported in the Inquisitr yesterday, Irish Bookmakers Paddy Power are quoting Obama and Trump as 500/1 chances to win the Royal Rumble. Despite the attractive odds, it would be a fairly safe bet that neither will be involved, though the prospect of Donald Trump or Barack Obama facing off against The Undertaker does have a certain attraction.

‘Royal Rumble’ Rumors: Five Men Who Could Win The Event

To date, the official WWE website has named 18 of the stars who will take to the ring for the 2017 Royal Rumble. Of the 18 participants named to date, most are main event stars. That means that the 2017 Royal Rumble has a very high percentage of possible winners. There is every possibility that the 12 names that are, as yet, unannounced will include some major stars.

The Royal Rumble does always throw up a surprise name or two. This year NXT star Samoa Joe is strongly fancied to step up to the main WWE roster. Sports Keeda is tipping Samoa Joe to make his main roster debut at Royal Rumble 2017. They not only tip Samoa Joe to appear at Royal Rumble, they believe that he could win the event. Their hunch is based on a Wrestling Observer Newsletter that claimed that Samoa Joe will have a huge match at WrestleMania 33. Samoa Joe has not yet been confirmed for the Royal Rumble, but he is one to watch if he does.

It won’t have escaped the WWE universe’s notice that superstar Kurt Angle is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The announcement of that honor has fueled speculation by Cageside Seats that Angle could be a surprise entrant into the 2017 Royal Rumble. The 48-year-old Olympic gold medalist would be a great addition to the Royal Rumble, an event that does have a history of showcasing returning stars. Angle would be a popular, though unlikely winner.

A much more likely winner would be Braun Strowman. The Abominable Strowman is fast becoming the WWE’s favorite heel. Strowman’s antics with Sami Zayn and Brock Lesnar in recent weeks have been the highlight of otherwise low-key Monday Night Raw shows. As reported by WrestleZone, Strowman’s epic staredown with Lesnar suggests that these two will have a key role to play at Royal Rumble and beyond. Both Strowman and Lesnar are declared for Royal Rumble, and it is easy to predict that either of them could win the event.

The most popular Royal Rumble rumor by miles is that The Undertaker will win the event to set up a world championship match with John Cena or AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33. Vince McMahon may have played down these rumors, but the bookmakers don’t agree. The Undertaker is a firm favorite to win what may be his last Royal Rumble. The Deadman hasn’t entered the Royal Rumble since he last won it in 2007. Fight fans would like nothing better than to see The Undertaker win the Royal Rumble, and then to take the World Championship from Styles or Cena in April. It would be a fitting end to a career that has thrilled the WWE universe for over 25 years.

