NBA Rumors: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson On Trade Market, According To Brooklyn Nets Source

NBA rumors have suggested that Rondae Hollis-Jefferson might be among several players the Brooklyn Nets could look to move before the trade deadline, according to several media outlets.

The NBA rumors surrounding Rondae Hollis-Jefferson began after ESPN reported about the growth experienced by both the second-year player and rookie Caris LeVert. In comparing the two athletes, ESPN’s Zach Lowe suggested that the Brooklyn Nets would be better served keeping Caris LeVert over Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, according to the article.

“LeVert is the more enticing prospect. He’s bigger, with a smoother handle and jumper. Hollis-Jefferson’s shot is still busted, and all indications are the Nets will listen when teams call about him, league sources say. But he’s a tenacious defender who is better than you think at weirdo herky-jerky drives on offense.”

Another article by ESPN pointed out the reasons Brooklyn might look to trade Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. The Nets, mired by the Boston Celtics’ trade that set the NBA franchise back multiple seasons, are looking to obtain draft picks that could help the team during the rebuilding process. In addition to getting Caris LeVert more playing time, adding potential players through the NBA Draft is an aspect that trading Rondae Hollis-Jefferson could yield the Brooklyn Nets.

That decision is made easier after Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, a former University of Arizona star, has regressed offensively this season, shooting worse than 39 percent from the field while nearly doubling his turnover rate. Yet, playoff contenders interested in Rondae Hollis-Jefferson would seek defensive help from the Brooklyn Nets forward, according to the NBA rumors.

“[I]t’s Hollis-Jefferson’s defensive ability that could have teams interested around the trade deadline as the Nets look to collect assets. A Hollis-Jefferson trade could open additional playing time for other young players such as Caris LeVert, who has impressed in limited time this season.”

While Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson runs a free-flowing system that allows for multiple players of the same position to succeed both offensively and defensively, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson currently sits second on the depth chart behind Bojan Bogdanovic. The Yugoslavian-born forward has been an offensive force compared to Rondae Hollis-Jefferson as Bogdanovic averages 14.1 points per game on around 44 percent shooting from the field.

Originally drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was shipped to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Mason Plumlee. The Trail Blazers have enjoyed the better end of the Rondae Hollis-Jefferson deal thus far, as Plumlee has started every game for Portland since his trade, boasting career-best averages in points (11.0), blocks (1.1) and assists (4.3) this season.

Teams looking to Rondae Hollis-Jefferson can do so at a discounted price. The second-year player has two more years left on his rookie contract — including a team option for the fourth and final season — totaling barely more than $3.7 million over that time span. The team could also absorb a large contract in return for Rondae Hollis-Jefferson as the Brooklyn Nets have more than $17 million in salary cap space remaining this season.

NBA Rumors: Washington Wizards Listening To Trade Offers For Up To Six Players https://t.co/iuyGsa7KS8 pic.twitter.com/FSNJt2lXdl — WWE_News (@_WWE__News_) November 30, 2016

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is among several players currently on the trade market, according to multiple NBA rumors reported by the Inquisitr. The Washington Wizards were the subject of NBA rumors discussing what members of their team could be available for trade while Minnesota Timberwolves endured the same NBA rumors earlier this season. Individually, DeMarcus Cousins continues to draw the most NBA rumors as the Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as a destination for the all-star athlete.

What do you think about the NBA rumors suggesting the Brooklyn Nets would part with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson before the NBA trade deadline? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Michael Reaves/Getty Images]