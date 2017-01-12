WWE News: Former Champion Calls John Cena ‘Poison’ To Wrestling, Says He Purposely Tries To Bury Other Stars

John Cena is seen as one of the greatest wrestling stars of all time and the true icon of WWE right now. While it’s true that all of the fans don’t always care for him, he has seemed to always bring about respect from his peers and other superstars. Well, a former champion has now spoken out about Cena and said that he treats others very badly, attempts to bury some people, and is a “poison” to the wrestling industry.

Ryback obviously did not part ways with WWE on good terms, and he has let it be known on a number of occasions. He has been very vocal about his displeasure with the company, management, and his position in the company which ultimately led to the split.

Now, he’s turning his attention to the face of WWE — John Cena. On a recent episode of “Conversation With The Big Guy,” as transcribed by Wrestling Inc., Ryback started talking about Cena and ended up coming down extremely hard on him. It isn’t that the former Intercontinental Champion said he didn’t like the 15-time world champion, but he called him a true “piece of s**t.”

It actually got much worse as Ryback just kept on going about John Cena and how he isn’t just bad for WWE, but the wrestling industry as a whole.

“John comes from that [mentality of], ‘well, we’re going to push one guy down your f***ing throats.’ No, you push who the crowd is behind. He has been poison to the [professional] wrestling industry. I told [podcast co-host Pat Buck] this before. We talked about this before. And again, this is my opinion, but I think I’m pretty accurate on this is I think he [has] done so much harm for so long to new talent to getting [over], breaking out, over there.”

Ryback actually believes that NXT and all of the attention the brand is getting is not just to develop new up-and-coming talent. He thinks that Triple H realizes how much of a problem Cena is to wrestling and he’s promoting it as much as possible for another reason.

The theory is that NXT is being promoted so well by Triple H, and it is so that Cena can be kept out of their careers.

“I had my experiences, and other talents up there have their experiences, that I think Hunter finally had to say, ‘what the f**k do I need to do?’ And I think he started with the NXT thing and bring up all these NXT guys and protecting the f**k out of them. There [are] so many guys now that John just can’t f**king pick his battle with one guy because there are nine other guys that are hot on his [heels]. Do you know what I mean? And he [has] been surpassed now and so Hunter’s brilliant if that’s what he did to get rid of the f**king Cena problem.”

On a recent episode of The Ross Report with Jim Ross, Kevin Kiley, Jr. was his guest, and fans may know him better as Alex Riley in WWE and NXT. During his run with WWE, which ended in May of last year, he had been on the main roster, in NXT, and even worked as an announcer for quite some time.

Riley was also involved in a number of storylines with John Cena during his time on WWE’s main roster, and well, it didn’t end well either. Riley said that he actually had an incident with Cena which “changed the path of my career.” He has chosen not to talk about it at this time, but he does plan to reveal that information one day.

Even though Alex Riley isn’t yet ready to talk about it, Ryback spoke on the situation and knows that it is going to be huge when that information is revealed. Ryback says that he has a “pretty good idea” of what went down between the two of them, and the reveal is going to make people “lose their s**t.”

He thinks that the things people are going to find out about Cena, WWE’s “Face That Runs The Place,” is hilarious and he can’t wait for it. Ryback wasn’t afraid to say what Cena would do and say backstage when Alex Riley was in the ring.

“John would sit back there and bury Riley in front of everybody for no reason and Alex Riley is f***ing money and he was money from day one. Busted his a**, had awesome theme music, worked his a** off, went out there and got a reaction from the people, but because of John Cena and I swear to God, I swear to f***ing God, because of John Cena, his career is over in the WWE for no f***ing reason outside of John and his personal issues. Unbelievable.”

Ever since parting ways with Ryback, he has made it no secret that his relationship with WWE is one that is and will always be strained. Revealing dirty secrets about Vince McMahon is one thing, and that certainly didn’t sit well with the company. Spilling dirt on John Cena, the promotion’s star, is another thing, and that is especially true when Ryback states that he tries to bury superstars and is a “poison” to the wrestling industry.

