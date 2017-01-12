WWE News: Big WWE NXT Names Being ‘Groomed’ For Call-Up To Main Roster

WWE NXT has gone a far way since the days of Florida Championship Wrestling. When Ohio Valley Wrestling was the WWE’s developmental territory for guys like John Cena, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar and Batista, there wasn’t a thought in the world that WWE’s minor league would turn into its own brand and tour the entire globe. OVW turned into FCW, which then became WWE NXT when a reality show on the USA Network didn’t cut it.

Triple H clearly had a vision for what a developmental system should be and created a monster that rivals most Independent wrestling territories. As seen in the past couple of years, WWE NXT is now the stepping stone to the main roster, like many WWE superstars have proved. The first true NXT product was the Shield, Wyatt Family and Paige. On her first night on the main roster, Paige won the Divas championship from AJ Lee.

More stars like Neville, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Bayley are already making an impact on the main roster. The Shield have dominated the WWE since debuting. Even though they began their careers in FCW, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns left NXT in good shape when taking on the main roster. That was at least three years ago, and now WWE NXT has changed in a major way.

Men and women like Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura and Ember Moon are leaving their respective wrestling promotion and making the jump to the WWE. Seasoned veterans are now coming over to the “developmental territory” so they can make it on WWE Raw or Smackdown Live. At WrestleMania time, that’s when call-ups from NXT usually happen. According to F4WOnline.com and SEScoops.com, a new batch of WWE superstars are getting “groomed” in WWE NXT to be brought up to the main roster.

“The main class features NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Tag Team Champions DIY, Kassius Ohno, the injured Hideo Itami, TM-61, Tye Dillinger, Elias Samson, Alexander Wolfe and Andrade Almas.” “The second group, which aren’t considered for near imminent call-ups but will be moved to the next class when top talents get called up, are Oney Lorcan, Roderick Strong, The Revival, The Authors of Pain, Riddick Moss, Tino Sabbatelli, Wesley Blake, Buddy Murphy, Dan Matha, Aleister Black and Killian Dain.”

Also included in the report is an update on Samoa Joe, Eric Young and Bobby Roode. As for the Canadian-born star, he doesn’t train at the WWE Performance Center, which makes his situation little bit different. His call-up to the main roster may be unknown. Joe and Young are different as well. In a recent article by the Inquisitr, Samoa Joe is set for a huge push when he hits the main roster in time for WrestleMania 33.

He’s been ready for the main roster since he left TNA, but Vince McMahon and company wanted to boost WWE NXT’s ratings and popularity with him down there. That also includes Nakamura as well. Since he was one of the ones mentioned in that report, he should drop the championship to Roode and head to the main roster, alongside Joe. Both will have a huge impact on the WWE roster.

How will each one of them be booked by the WWE? Vince McMahon will like Joe because of his look. As for Nakamura, that’s very hard to judge. International talent hasn’t been well-liked by McMahon in the past. William Regal is a classic example. Nakamura is widely-regarded as one of the most charismatic wrestlers in the world. Hopefully WWE officials can see that as well as Triple H.

[Featured image by WWE]