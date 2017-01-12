MLB Trade Rumors: Ian Kinsler, Brian Dozier Still On Dodgers’ Radar? Angels Eye Matt Wieters, Rangers Interested In Mark Trumbo?

With less than 30 days until the spring training camps begin to open for the 2017 season, several MLB trade rumors are starting to pick up steam with two top quality second basemen leading the way. For over a month now, rumors of the LA Dodgers being interested in either Ian Kinsler or Brian Dozier have been a hot topic at the MLB Hot Stove meetings, and with spring training on the horizon, is it still possible that the Dodgers will get a new second baseman before the regular season begins?

According to Bless You Boys, the on again, off again talks of either Kinsler or Dozier heading to LA may be on again if Kinsler gets a contract extension as part of the deal.

Kinsler has a no-trade clause in his deal with Detroit, but it seems he would consider waiving it if he got a guaranteed extension from the Dodgers as part of the deal. Those demands by Kinsler reportedly halted trade talks between the two parties, but with spring training closing in, the Dodgers need for a second baseman might have them trying to compromise.

As for Dozier, Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal has reported that the Dodgers and Twins are so far enough apart that trade talks “are at an impasse.” With spring training inching closer, look for the Dodgers to possibly reach out to a third option in Tampa Bay’s Logan Forsythe.

It’s pretty safe to say that when it comes to the best second baseman in the American League, Ian Kinsler, and Brian Dozier are at the top of the list, which makes fans in Detroit and Minnesota question why ownership would even contemplate trading either of these two away.

The only reason that could be justified for Detroit or Minnesota to cut a deal with the Dodgers is that both Kinsler and Dozier ‘s stock are at an all-time high. They both are coming off great seasons and could fetch a lot on the open market. Nevertheless, fans from either city won’t be happy if a move is made. You just can’t trade players this good for something small in return.

In other MLB trade rumor news, are the Angels looking to add Matt Wieters before the 2017 season?

Fan Rag Sports (via Jon Heyman) indicates that the Angels would appear to have a need for a catcher, and Wieters might fit the bill. With only Carlos Perez plus trade pickup Martin Maldonado on the roster, the Angels are thin at the catcher position.

Wieters’ agent, Scott Boras, indicated that his client would like to be signed by a team before the month of January ends. Wieters is considered to be the best and healthiest catcher on the market heading into 2017.

Finally, are the Texas Rangers making a bid for big man Mark Trumbo?

Trumbo was a flat out beast for the Baltimore Orioles last season smashing 47 home runs and driving in 108 RBI. Texas needs to fill a few voids heading into 2017, and it seems Trumbo would be a great fit.

The offseason has seen the Rangers lose first baseman Mitch Moreland to the Red Sox; Carlos Beltran decided to head back to the Houston Astros, and center fielder Ian Desmond is now with the Colorado Rockies. Add that to Prince Fielder having to retire due to neck injuries, and the Rangers could use someone like Trumbo to add some punch back into their lineup.

Don’t be surprised if Trumbo ends up in Arlington before long. Get ready MLB fans; a lot could happen with free agents and trades before the spring training gets underway; which, by the way, is only 32 days from now!

