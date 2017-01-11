WWE News: John Cena Drops Another Hint Of Kenny Omega And The Royal Rumble

If anyone has made a splash in the world of professional wrestling, it is Kenny Omega In just a few years, he went from an Indy wrestler that worked gymnasiums and schools to a person who stole the show at Wrestle Kingdom 11 for New Japan Pro Wrestling. It’s without a doubt that he is on the WWE’s radar and has been for quite some time. His true commencement to being on top of the wrestling world happened when Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles both jumped ship to the WWE.

It came as no surprise Vince McMahon wanted to start poaching Indy talent. Nakamura and Styles were two of the biggest names in the industry. They just never made their way to the biggest wrestling company in the world. At that time, Omega was Styles’ successor, and he even joined the Bullet Club, Indy wrestling’s largest faction. Alongside the Young Bucks and other competitors, Omega was on a collision course to success in a major way.

Due to all the worldwide popularity and success Omega has obtained, he is now on the radar of Vince McMahon and the WWE. Reverting back to the WWE champion, AJ Styles, there was one man that hinted at his debut in the WWE before he even appeared at the Royal Rumble. On Instagram, Cena put up a picture of AJ Styles, who was rumored to go to the WWE prior to that picture. As history tells us, Styles debuted at the 2016 Royal Rumble.

It’s one year later, and the 2017 Royal Rumble is coming. There are rumors as to who will win, including Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, the Undertaker, and John Cena. However, as far as surprises in the Royal Rumble match are concerned, no names were mentioned so far. That was until Cena put a tease of Kenny Omega up on his Instagram. So far, there have been three teases of the Japan star, and January 11 brought the third one.

In a recent article by the Inquisitr, Cena is expected to take more time off to film another movie, so spoiling something may not be on his priority list. If he didn’t want to mess with the WWE Universe, then he wouldn’t have. Since he did it with Styles last year, his track record is good with Instagram teases. WrestleZone.compublished a talk that included Kenny Omega discussing the rumors of him jumping ship to the WWE and his wrestling future.

“John Cena is one of the great WWE talents that I respect most,” said Omega. “If I were to end up there, working with someone of his caliber would certainly be a goal and jive with my mission of changing wrestling. I’m glad to be on his radar, but I haven’t made any decisions regarding my future yet.”

“I’ve set a dangerous pace for 2017 but I’ll continue onward to the best of my ability,” said Omega. “I still have more to share with the wrestling world, so let’s change the business together even more in 2017. I fear that everyone has taken my words too literally. Yes, I’m out of the country and off of shows, but I haven’t signed any new contracts yet.”

Will Omega jump ship to the WWE? John Cena certainly wants to put the thought of that into everyone’s head. Even though he’s been talking very poorly about the WWE in promos, that could all be a part of the plan to plant that seed of doubt. If he shows up at the Royal Rumble, expect a reaction just as big as Styles’debut.

