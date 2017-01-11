WWE News: Shane McMahon On Possibly Entering The 2017 ‘Royal Rumble’ – Three More ‘SmackDown LIVE’ Stars Enter

Last year at WrestleMania 32, Shane McMahon gave everything he had in a match against The Undertaker inside the devilish Hell in a Cell. It was “The Deadman” who prevailed in that match, and many have wondered if the now commissioner of SmackDown LIVE would ever want his revenge for losing and being thrown off of the cell. With The Undertaker officially entering the Royal Rumble, Shane-O Mac has now spoken out on if he will enter it to take him on.

On Tuesday night, SmackDown LIVE aired its weekly episode and saw two more superstars officially joined the over-the-top-rope match. After it was all over, there was even a third superstar who revealed he would be in it too, but that is where things going interesting.

As recapped by Wrestling Inc., Shane McMahon co-hosted last night’s episode of “Talking Smack” with Renee Young, and the commissioner’s wrestling career was brought up. There was talk of Shane’s match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32, and that led into “The Deadman” officially entering the Royal Rumble on Monday Night Raw earlier this week.

With that entry being made official, Shane said that The Undertaker “adds to the star power” for the big match in two-and-a-half weeks. Renee then hinted that maybe Shane would enter the battle royal so he can have another shot at The Undertaker for pinning him last year. The SmackDown commissioner was quick to dismiss the idea.

“No…no, no, I’m all good. I appreciate that, but I’m all good.”

So, Shane McMahon won’t be entering the Royal Rumble this year, but two other superstars did on last night’s show. As recapped by the official website of WWE, Dean Ambrose announced at the very start of the episode that he was going to throw his name into the match. Yes, the brand new Intercontinental Champion is in and so, is the old one.

Not long after Ambrose made his intentions known, The Miz also decided to enter the match. So, fans can guarantee that there will be an explosive interaction if these two superstars happen to be in the ring at the same time.

Now, on the same episode of “Talking Smack” that Shane McMahon confirmed her wouldn’t be joining the 30-superstar match, another big name showed up and did reveal his intentions to join.

Cageside Seats reported that Dolph Ziggler turned up on “Talking Smack,” and directly told Shane McMahon that he felt like he should officially enter himself into the Royal Rumble. He wants to “open a new door, continued on, ” and McMahon immediately accepted to let him join the fray.

Ziggler continued about having a “whole new attitude,” and it is something that fans watching SmackDown LIVE have seen recently. Last week, Ziggler attacked Kalisto and Apollo Crews after losing to Baron Corbin and had officially turned heel. On last night’s show, he did it again, but this time with a steel chair to cement his new attitude.

So, after Ziggler’s entry, there are a total of 13 superstars in the match:

Monday Night Raw:

Goldberg

Brock Lesnar

The New Day – Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods

Seth Rollins

Braun Strowman

Chris Jericho

SmackDown LIVE:

The Undertaker

Dean Ambrose

The Miz

Dolph Ziggler

Baron Corbin

17 more to go and less than three weeks for WWE to get them all announced.

There will be 30 superstars in the Royal Rumble from Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE. There will be some surprise entrants and even a few NXT names could be thrown in. The Undertaker is one of those superstars competing for a chance to main event WrestleMania 33, but Shane McMahon will not be one of those attempting to eliminate him. Anything is possible, but it looks like a Shane-O Mac entry is outside the realm of “anything” for this WWE event.

