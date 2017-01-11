WWE Rumors: Goldberg Has Been Officially Added To Another Pay-Per-View Event, But Which One?

The return of Goldberg has, of course, been a momentous one for the WWE, and the latest WWE rumors suggest that the legendary wrestler has been confirmed for yet another Pay-Per-View event on the roster. The question, of course, is: which event is he confirmed for?

WWE with a new wave of @goldberg merch out now. pic.twitter.com/tjujc9bza6 — BlowoutBuzz (@BlowoutBuzz) January 9, 2017

According to Wrestling, Inc.‘s latest round of WWE rumors, fans who have been waiting for Goldberg to make another appearance in a Pay-Per-View ring can get their fill when Fastlane comes to Pay-Per-View on March 5th. Airing live from Milwaukee, this will be the WWE’s last Pay-Per-View event before the infamous Wrestlemania event. It will also be the first time that Goldberg will have appeared in Milwaukee in over a decade, which is sure to make the fans in the audience most pleased! Also set to appear at Fastlane are Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Seamus and Cesaro, and Enzo and Cass.

For what it’s worth, Goldberg is also set to appear at Wrestlemania, as well, and will appear at the Royal Rumble before Fastlane.

.@Goldberg vs. @WWERomanReigns is just one of our five DREAM MATCHES for the master of the Jackhammer! https://t.co/hCgbsuEL3X pic.twitter.com/tuws98WApU — WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2017

Recently, The Atlanta Jewish Times sat down with Bill Goldberg to discuss the various WWE rumors swirling around him. According to the Atlanta native, he said that he does have one more title run left in him, and thought it was funny that Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar underestimated him.

Goldberg, of course, was referring to the match in which he defeated Brock Lesnar in about 90 seconds. This stain on Lesnar’s legacy isn’t sitting well with the former MMA star, and he’s sworn vengeance against Goldberg ever since.

“Brock has made it clear that wherever Goldberg goes, he will follow. Brock has also made it clear that he is now the second participant to throw his name in the hat for the Royal Rumble match thus putting him on another collision course with Goldberg. As for Goldberg’s WrestleMania 33 match, we noted after Survivor Series that his feud with Brock Lesnar does not appear to be over, and it’s likely the two will face each other again at WrestleMania. A possible setup for the WrestleMania rematch could take place at the upcoming Royal Rumble, during which Brock Lesnar or Goldberg are responsible for each of their respective eliminations during the Rumble match costing each of them a Main Event title shot at the Wrestlemania event in April.”

But it looks like Brock Lesnar is going to get a chance to have his revenge sooner rather than later, because in a separate Wrestling, Inc., report about the latest WWE rumors surrounding Bill Goldberg, Brock Lesnar has been added to another Raw matchup against Goldberg.

We can first expect to see both Brock and Goldberg on the next episode of Raw next week, when it airs live from Little Rock, Arkansas. In addition, the company has cleared both Brock and his “spokesman,” Paul Heyman, to appear in the last episode of Raw before the Royal Rumble. Though it hasn’t been definitively confirmed that the two will be facing off against one another, it’s the only logical conclusion that many wrestling fans can make.

The last episode of Raw before the Royal Rumble will air live from Cleveland, Ohio.

