WWE Rumors: ‘Raw’ Star Roman Reigns To Become Double Champion, Seth Rollins New Theme Song, Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe

This week on WWE Raw, two best friends will finally get their opportunity to officially become co-champions, but if WWE rumors hold water, that might not work out in their favor.

WWE announced that Roman Reigns will defend his United States Championship on Raw in a handicap match against WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and his best bud Chris Jericho. The pair have insisted for some time that they are co-Universal Champions, but if they win the handicap match, they might officially both hold the United States Championship.

However, according to Cageside Seats’ latest WWE rumors, Reigns is likely to retain his championship in that match. He faces Owens for the Universal Championship at the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble, and it’s expected that he’ll win there and become a double champion.

Roman Reigns will defends the USTitle this monday on raw against both Chris Jericho & Kevin Owens! @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/igkzZkJ48D — Roman Reigns (@AyaSomerhalder2) January 6, 2017

Should that transpire, he’ll become the second man to hold a WWE world championship and the United States Championship simultaneously (after his fellow former Shield member Seth Rollins did so in 2015), but the first to do so while holding the Universal Championship instead of the WWE Championship.

That might not go down well with fans, many of whom have rejected Reigns in a top babyface role, but even more so as he’s been criticized of showing a lack of interest in the United States Championship and as such has devalued that title.

Elsewhere in WWE rumors, Rollins is expected to get new theme music very soon. Rock band Downstait have released a preview of the song, which seems to built around Rollins’ “Redesign, Rebuild, Reclaim” mantra.

Rollins is expected to have a match with Triple H at Wrestlemania 33, so new theme music to showcase his babyface persona after for months hanging onto his old music from his Authority days might help him boost his connection with the fans and further distance himself from Triple H’s mentorship.

Also among the WWE rumors over the last week was that New Japan Pro Wrestling standout Kenny Omega would be making his way to the States to join the company. After failing to capture the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in his epic encounter against Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11, Omega claimed he’d be leaving Japan for a while to decide on his next steps.

I will be stepping away from Japan to reassess my future. The path of my journey may change, but my goals will not. pic.twitter.com/E4vDiGgAwe — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 6, 2017

@KennyOmegamanX there is no plan. My schedule is cleared and I'm weighing all options. I've a lot to consider. Thx for the patience/support — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 6, 2017

Suggestions have flown around that Omega might be ready to make the jump, even after claiming he’d like to be a legendary wrestler who never made a name for himself in WWE. Rumors have suggested that he might follow the previous Bullet Club leader AJ Styles by debuting in this year’s Royal Rumble match at the end of the month, while WWE legend John Cena stoked the fires when he posted a photo of Omega on Instagram.

However, it appears likely that Omega is to remain with New Japan. He’s the top gaijin in the company, apparently loves the country, and still has ambitions of winning the promotion’s top championship.

Back Stateside, and there’s a lot of speculation over the future of the first two-time NXT Champion, Samoa Joe. Following last week’s NXT tapings, it does not appear that Joe currently has a storyline. He only appeared in one match over the three taped episodes (which may actually have been a dark match), and is not currently scheduled for NXT TakeOver: San Antonio.

That led to suggestions that he’s about to be called up to the main roster, perhaps making his debut in the Royal Rumble match.

Lastly in the latest batch of WWE rumors, it’s expected that WWE Network reality show Holy Foley will return soon with more episodes.

