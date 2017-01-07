Seattle Seahawks Vs. Detroit Lions Start Time, Streaming Video: Where To Watch 2017 NFL Playoffs Online

Fans looking for the start time or streaming video for the Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions game will be in luck, with all the information right here for Saturday night’s NFL 2017 Playoffs wild card round showdown.

The Lions are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2014 season, but their reward for winning the wild card is the unenviable task of having to go into Seattle in January with the hope of coming out with a win. The teams will kick off Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. ET, with the game broadcast on NBC and also available live online (a link to the streaming video can be found below).

Those who watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions game live online will see if Seattle can maintain its perfect playoff record at CenturyLink Field. As ESPN noted, everything seems to be tilted in favor of the Seahawks — they have never lost a playoff game at home, Detroit has never won at CenturyLink Field, and to top it all off, the Lions are 0 for their last 8 playoff games.

But the Lions are ready to make the most of their first trip to the playoffs in two seasons.

“Obviously, there’s a great opportunity in front of us being in the playoffs, one of 12 teams getting that opportunity this year, and (we’ve) got to take advantage of it,” Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said this week (via ESPN).

The Lions are also trying to stop a late-season skid that dropped them from control of the NFC North all the day down to the No. 6 seed. The Lions were 9-4 with three weeks to go in the season, but went on a three-game losing streak and the Green Bay Packers ran the table to win the division.

They will now try to win with a hobbled Matthew Stafford, who wore a glove last week against Green Bay to protect his injured finger.

“It wasn’t a huge challenge,” Stafford said of the glove. “I had a bunch of gloves to choose from and obviously figured out one that works for me, and I’ve been using that one pretty much since.”

The Detroit Lions were one of the most exciting teams this NFL season, relying on fourth-quarter comebacks for eight of their nine wins. But as CBS Sports noted, that isn’t exactly a sustainable formula for winning in the NFL playoffs.

“It’s not just the losing streak. All season long, the Lions have been an overrated football team due to their knack for engineering late-game comebacks. Matthew Stafford even broke Peyton Manning’s record for the most fourth-quarter comebacks (eight) in a single season. That might be an exciting way to win games and it definitely generated MVP buzz for Stafford, but it’s not a sustainable method of winning.”

The Lions have the benefit of Jim Caldwell at the helm. The former Indianapolis Colts head coach took his team all the way to the Super Bowl in his first season of coaching in 2009, though hasn’t won a playoff game since then.

Caldwell had tried to keep his team level going into Seattle on Saturday after a season of highs and lows.

“Our guys did a real nice job battling through some ups and downs,” Caldwell said (via ESPN). “I think we’ve grown.”

Fans who want to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions game live online can find streaming video at NBC and on the Verizon NFL Mobile App.

[Featured Image by Steve Dykes/Getty Images]