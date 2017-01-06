Seattle Mariners Trades: New Starting Pitcher, Outfielder Acquired By Jerry Dipoto

Seattle Mariners trades have netted the team another starting pitcher and outfielder on Friday (Jan. 6). The moves by Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto were to immediately improve the 25-man roster for the 2017 MLB season. A report by the MLB website first relayed information about the Mariners trading outfielder Seth Smith to the Baltimore Orioles for starting pitcher Yovani Gallardo. The Orioles will also pay a big chunk of the $13 million that Gallardo is slated to earn this season.

Later in the afternoon, another report by the MLB website stated that the Mariners had acquired outfielder Jarrod Dyson from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for pitcher Nathan Karns. Dyson has a lot of speed and has been used as a leadoff hitter by the Royals in the past. The expectation is that Dyson could work in a platoon with the other young outfielders on the Mariners, with the added bonus that he can play all three outfield positions. The trade of Smith also clears the way for Ben Gamel and Mitch Haniger to see more playing time.

In the first of these two Seattle Mariners trades, the goal of Jerry Dipoto was to acquire a starting pitcher who could be reliable in the rotation every fifth day. Since the 2007 MLB season, Yovani Gallardo has made 267 starts for the Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers, and Baltimore Orioles. In that time he has posted a 3.79 ERA and 1.337 WHIP over 1591 2/3 innings of work. In seven straight seasons, Gallardo pitched more than 180 innings, a stat that could be extremely useful in the Mariners starting rotation.

Dipoto already spoke with the media about the trade for Gallardo, talking up his latest acquisition and explaining why the team felt that this was the best deal to make.

“Gallardo gives us the veteran presence that we have been searching for. He has a track record of durability and success as a starting pitcher. After examining the free-agent and trade market, Yovani is the best fit for our club as we move forward this offseason.”

As for the Seattle Mariners trade to acquire Jarrod Dyson, it immediately gives the team a great pinch runner off the bench. Dyson has averaged 31 stolen bases over the last five MLB seasons, showing how aggressive he can be on the base paths. His ability to play all three outfield positions is also something that will come in handy for Mariners manager Scott Servais as he puts together the daily lineups.

For most of his time with the Kansas City Royals, Dyson was used as a platoon player for the team. He has been in the league for parts of seven seasons, appearing in 550 games during that time. Over his career, Dyson has 176 stolen bases, a 0.260 batting average, and a 0.325 on-base percentage. He doesn’t give the team much power at the plate, but he has the speed to put the game in motion every time he gets on base. Dipoto also spoke briefly about what Dyson brings to the table this season. Dyson already seems like a player Mariners fans will love to cheer on.

“Jarrod brings us a winning pedigree, along with elite level defense and baserunning. He joins players like Leonys Martin and Jean Segura in creating a disruptive element on the bases to our offensive game, while also enhancing our ability to prevent runs on defense.”

This has turned into a very busy offseason for the Mariners and general manager Jerry Dipoto. This is just the second season he has had the job and he certainly isn’t taking a wait-and-see approach with the roster. Key acquisitions this winter already include shortstop Jean Segura, catcher Carlos Ruiz, and pitchers Chris Heston, Rob Whalen, and Casey Fien. These latest Seattle Mariners trades show that he is not quite done tinkering with the roster, and the fact that there is still an open slot on the 40-man roster might hint that something else is coming as well.

